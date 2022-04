NEW YORK — (AP) — If this was the last NIT championship game at Madison Square Garden, it certainly was a thriller. Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and the Musketeers won their first NIT crown in 64 years Thursday night, rallying for a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO