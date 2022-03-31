ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnitude 4.7 shakes buildings in Tokyo briefly, no tsunami warning

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.7 earthquake briefly shook buildings in Tokyo, although there appeared to be no immediate damage and no tsunami warning.

The earthquake hit northwest Chiba prefecture, just outside of Tokyo, and had a magnitude of 4.7 according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The was no tsunami warning, according to public broadcaster NHK and there were no immediate reports of damage.

