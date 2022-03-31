ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Owen Farrell’s comeback stalls as concussion rules him out of Sale clash

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8Ace_0evExn1800

Owen Farrell’s comeback from repeated ankle injuries has stalled for concussion reasons arising from Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership victory over Bristol .

Farrell was replaced in the 71st minute of the clash in north London on Saturday after departing for an HIA , which he passed.

However, the England playmaker has still been following the return to play protocols this week and has not been picked for Friday’s visit to Sale.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rob Harley: Glasgow Warriors forward to leave club after 12 years

Rob Harley, Glasgow Warriors' record appearance holder, will leave the United Rugby Championship side this summer after 12 years. The forward, 31, has featured at lock and flanker across 260 Warriors matches. Harley has won 23 Scotland caps and scored his only international try on his debut against Samoa in...
RUGBY
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
BBC

Harlequins: Matas Jurevicius extends contract with Premiership champions

Harlequins forward Matas Jurevicius has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership champions. Jurevicius, 21, who can play in both the second and back row, has been handed more opportunities this season after his senior debut in 2020. "It was a very easy decision for me to re-sign with...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#England#Stalls#Gallagher Premiership#Hia#J George2#Mawi Swinson Maitland#Xv#Team News#Saracens Rugby Club
SkySports

Wales 1-1 Czech Republic: Hosts keep unbeaten run going with draw

Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
SPORTS
The Independent

Alex Sanderson tips McCall and Farrell as possible successors to Eddie Jones

Alex Sanderson has urged the Rugby Football Union to appoint Marc McCall or Andy Farrell as Eddie Jones’ England successor.Twickenham has already begun the search for the right candidate to take over from Jones when his contract expires after next year’s World Cup with an Englishman the clear preference.Whoever is chosen could shadow Jones throughout the global showpiece that is being staged in France and must be in place for the following Six Nations.Sale director of rugby Sanderson, who has also been linked with the role, views Steve Borthwick as the favourite but believes that two other of his former...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Yorkshire vote in reforms to pave way for England internationals at Headingley

Structural reforms at Yorkshire CCC were approved by the club’s members on Thursday night which paves the way for Headingley to stage England matches this summer.At an extraordinary general meeting, the governance changes ordered by the England and Wales Cricket Board, following Yorkshire’s mishandling of ex-player Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims, were voted through.“The Members of Yorkshire County Cricket Club tonight overwhelmingly passed three special resolutions at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held in the Long Room at Headingley,” a statement read.“The club can now continue to drive the right approach through essential governance reforms and meets conditions set by the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter welcomes prospect of Premiership coaches being in the running for the England head coach role when Eddie Jones departs - but insists: 'We don't really know what the job is!'

Rob Baxter has welcomed the prospect of Premiership coaches being put in charge of England – but admitted that they are unclear about the exact details of the RFU’s succession plans. Not since Brian Ashton left Bath to run the national team in December, 2006 has the top...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Injuries set to hit Cardiff for Scarlets trip

Venue: Parc y Scarlets. Llanelli Date: Saturday, 2 April Time: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 3 April from 18:05 BST and later on demand.
RUGBY
BBC

Jonny Bell: European Cup winner returns to Ulster as defence coach

Ulster have announced that European Cup-winning centre Jonny Bell will return to the province as defence coach this summer. The 48-year-old will replace Jared Payne on a three-year deal. Bell, who won 36 Ireland caps, was previously Ulster's assistant coach and had spells with Gloucester, Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors.
RUGBY
BBC

Danny Care: England and Eddie Jones need change to spark attack

Former England scrum-half Danny Care says the team need a change of culture to refresh their attack and close the gap on the world's best Test teams. For the second successive year England had a losing record in the Six Nations, beaten in three of their five matches. "Every other...
RUGBY
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: England will have to be close to perfect to win World Cup

Gareth Southgate heads into Friday’s World Cup draw believing England can win the tournament – but admits they will have to be “close to perfect” to triumph in Qatar.Confidence, experience and belief have all grown in the Three Lions squad thanks to the run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final of Euro 2020 last summer.Southgate accepts his team are “there to be shot at” but that they have a right to rate their chances.He said: “We have said to the team this week, ‘if we can get to a semi-final, we can get to...
SPORTS
BBC

Wales women: WRU make three additions to coaching staff

Wales have named Mike Hill as their new women's assistant coach and Adam Thomas as a part-time skills coach. Hill, who will have responsibility for the forwards, arrives from Bath Rugby's academy. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has also named George Morgan as a nutritionist for Wales women as well...
RUGBY
BBC

Basketball match held at Leicester Riders for player with brain tumour

Basketball players are holding a charity match to raise funds for charity, after a local player was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Andi Peel, 30, Groby, Leicestershire, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GMB) in January 2020. Ross Bland, 34, said he has known Andi for 15 years. "Everyone's come...
NBA
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales name unchanged side for Scotland

Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Radio Wales MW, DTV & BBC Sounds, Cymru fyw, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary online and app. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:05 BST on...
RUGBY
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland wing Beibhinn Parsons on bench for France trip

Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Beibhinn Parsons has been named on the bench again with Ireland unchanged for Saturday's...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy