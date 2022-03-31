Pete Davidson ‘will absolutely’ be standing by Machine Gun Kelly’s side during wedding to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has stated that Pete Davidson will “absolutely” be standing by his side during his wedding to Megan Fox .

While a date for the nuptials between the couple has not yet been confirmed, the musician spoke about the big day and his friendship with Davidson during SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday.

When Stern asked if Kelly was planning to make Davidson his best man, the 31-year-old laughed and said that his side was “going to be an army of people”.

“I have so many close and best friends that have been with me through all these years,” he said. “But yeah, I think Pete's absolutely gonna be standing there with me.”

“We should just mic him for commentary anyway,” he added of the Saturday Night Live star.

“It's a bromance. It's unbelievable,” Stern then said of Kelly's relationship with the 28-year-old comedian.

“It is,” replied Kelly. “I was blessed. We both came into each other's life at the right time.”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was also asked for his take on Davidson’s high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian.

“I’m so happy for him,” he said.

Stern also asked whether he supported Davidson following recent controversy surrounding Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, to which he replied, “totally.”

“I got thrown into that too, oddly enough. At the end of the day, man, we're young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out, and it doesn't really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart,” he said.

“We love everybody, man,” he continued.

“We have so much love. It's almost like, if we need to be the vessels for someone's anger, then so be it. That must be why we're here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you.”

Kelly and Fox announced their engagement in January this year , an event in which they claimed to have drunk each other’s blood.

The 35-year-old actor shared the news with a video to her Instagram profile which showed Kelly going down on one knee and proposing to her under a banyan tree.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she wrote in the caption.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”