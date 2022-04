This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. Three years after the end of World War II, diplomat George Kennan outlined the challenges the country faced this way:. "We have about 50% of the world's wealth, but only 6.3% of its population. In this situation, we cannot fail to be the object of envy and resentment. Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships which will permit us to maintain this position of disparity without positive detriment to our national security."

