Wildfire burns 20 acres

DACUSVILLE — Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a wildfire in Pickens County around 4 p.m. on March 26, according to Pickens County Emergency Management.

The wildfire was reported on Dovehaven Drive near Connely Road and was approximately 20 acres in size, officials said.

In all, five firefighter stations responded to the blaze, PCEM officials said. No injuries were reported.

The fires were listed as contained on the SC Forestry Commission website by Sunday morning.

The cause of the fires has not been released.