The pastor of a church that is now being described as a religious cult controlling TikTok stars has been pictured for the first time since the explosive claims. Robert I. Shinn is the founder of 7M films and is also a pastor of Shekinah Church in California. He has gained newfound notoriety after the family of one of his biggest TikTok stars Miranda Derrick claimed he was keeping her against her will in a religious cult.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO