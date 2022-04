Here in Massachusetts and throughout the country, scams have become as routine as doing laundry. This is quite sad as we constantly have to protect ourselves from having our identity stolen and our bank accounts emptied. Whether it's through email, texts, phone calls, websites, etc., we're constantly being inundated by hackers attempting to swipe our personal information. For me personally, I have had to close credit cards from Discover and have new ones sent and activated due to bogus purchases made on my cards. It just never ends. Whether we like it or not (and who really likes it), we have to continue to protect ourselves by being vigilant.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO