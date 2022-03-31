ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Folx Health: Say Gay

The Drum
 17 hours ago

Trans Day of Visibility (31 March) is a day to remind the world of the discrimination trans folx have faced as they continue to...

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Why Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Is So Dangerous

Health experts say legislation like Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill (which has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents) can negatively affect the mental and physical health of young people. According to experts, when a person’s identity (or the identity...
FLORIDA STATE
WBAL Radio

Biden administration meets with Florida LGBTQ community on 'Don't Say Gay' bill

(WASHINGTON) -- Officials from the Biden administration met with Florida LGBTQ students and their families in a virtual roundtable concerning the now-dubbed "Don't Say Gay" bill and other legislative efforts advocates deem anti-LGBTQ. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
protocol.com

Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill is about to become law. Tech companies have next to nothing to say about it.

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk on Tuesday after passing in the state Senate and House. LGBTQ+ activists have been sounding the alarm for months, while President Joe Biden has called the bill “hateful.” Yet the tech industry has been awfully quiet. Though several companies have signed on to a mass petition to condemn the bill, no major tech companies with considerable workforces in the state have issued individual statements or otherwise publicly opposed the legislation that's about to become law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Gay#Racism#Folx Health#Anti Lgbtqia
WWL

Louisiana gets its own version of the 'Don't Say Gay' bill

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is one of four states with laws on the books that limit sex education to that between a man and a woman. Now, Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, from the Shreveport area wants to bar school employees from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NME

Marvel “strongly denounce” controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Marvel Studios have added their voice to the debate surrounding the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in the US, saying the company “strongly denounces” any legislation that affects the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The Republican-led bill, formally known as Parental Rights in Education, bans discussions...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
TIME

I Know What It's Like to Be a Florida Teen Who Can't Say Gay. I Was One

Growing up, I never kept a diary. There were no journals hidden beneath my twin mattress, no spiral-bound collection of ruffled notebooks stuffed with private confidences. I was a voracious reader who devoured books in secret, in defiance of my strict evangelical parents, but when it came to my personal feelings, I allowed nothing of myself to migrate onto the page. Writing felt treacherous; a way to accidentally reveal too much. The few times that I did manage to pen any of my feelings, I immediately shredded everything, crumpled papers stuffed at the bottom of the garbage can, hidden beneath scraps of the previous night’s dinner.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Disney worker explains walkout to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney isn't simple magic. One local union said members are not supposed to participate in demonstrations, but one worker is willing to risk his job for what he believes in. It's a lot of hard work from thousands of employees like Nicholas who spoke...
FLORIDA STATE
St. Louis American

The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

In her Intro to Black LGBTQ Studies class at Howard University, Dr. Jennifer Williams notices a difference in students now compared to when she was a student on the campus in the ’90s. Back then, in the era of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, Williams described the LGBTQ culture as...
SOCIETY
Tampa Bay Times

We already don’t say gay, so what’s the real problem? | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed into law HB1557, now famously known as the “don’t say gay” bill. Introduced as “an act relating to parental rights in education,” the bill puts in place prohibitions that will restrict schools and school districts from making decisions on what should and should not be shared with parents about their children.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law

An LGBTQ advocacy group on Thursday sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to block a new law forbidding classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has catapulted Florida and DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, to the forefront of the country's culture wars. Critics call it the “ Don't Say Gay ” law and argue that its true intent is to marginalize LGBTQ people and their families.The challenge filed in federal court in Tallahassee by the National Center for Lesbian Rights on behalf of Equality Florida and Family Equality alleges the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy