ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Chill-Can plant case deadline approaching

By Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
WKBN
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALe4n_0evEvxF400

(WKBN)- Thursday is the deadline for Chill Can to submit documents and information to city leaders.

Earlier this month a Mahoning County magistrate extended the deadline after the city of Youngstown sued developer Mitchell Joseph complaining that Joseph was months behind sharing status of building the Chill Can plant.

‘First-of-its-kind’ nasal spray that prevents COVID-19 could be available this year

The city has invested millions into the project.

Now they want answers about why there has been little progress.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Mahoning County, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Health
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Pittsburgh

Deer Jumping To Their Deaths From An Overpass In Elk County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen deer have jumped to their deaths in a small town in Elk County just outside the Allegheny National Forest. People who live in the area say the deer wander out onto an overpass before getting spooked and jumping off. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Area residents want PennDOT to put up a fence to try and prevent the deer from jumping. PennDOT hopes to come up with a solution in the next few weeks.
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
27 First News

Pauletta D. Boudrey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Pauletta D. Boudrey will be held Saturday, March 19, 20212 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Boudrey departed this life Sunday, March 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy