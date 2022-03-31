Chill-Can plant case deadline approaching

(WKBN)- Thursday is the deadline for Chill Can to submit documents and information to city leaders.

Earlier this month a Mahoning County magistrate extended the deadline after the city of Youngstown sued developer Mitchell Joseph complaining that Joseph was months behind sharing status of building the Chill Can plant.



The city has invested millions into the project.



Now they want answers about why there has been little progress.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.