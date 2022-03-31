Harrison dog training business approved, opening day set for Friday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A consumer alert has been issued for a popular downtown chocolate company. The alert was posted by the Allegheny County Health Department on Thursday, March 24. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The Health Department says the business had committed several violations, including the areas of cleaning and sanitation, waste and refuse storage, and that there was active pest infestation. In the latest report from Health Department inspectors, bags of trash were observed in the hallway of the business, dead mice were seen on sticky traps and on the floor, and a roof was seen leaking over a prep area, among other violations. The Health Department will provide an update on its website once the consumer alert has been lifted. Click here for more information.

