ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Harrison dog training business approved, opening day set for Friday

By Michael DiVittorio
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harrison commissioners have approved the addition of a pet day care and boarding service at an existing dog training business in the township. Ringer’s Pet Dog Training, at 3041 Freeport Road, is expected to open for business Friday morning with the additional services, which owner Kim Ringer wasn’t allowed to...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Deer Jumping To Their Deaths From An Overpass In Elk County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen deer have jumped to their deaths in a small town in Elk County just outside the Allegheny National Forest. People who live in the area say the deer wander out onto an overpass before getting spooked and jumping off. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Area residents want PennDOT to put up a fence to try and prevent the deer from jumping. PennDOT hopes to come up with a solution in the next few weeks.
ELK COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former New Kensington-Arnold superintendent now Harrison manager

Harrison Township commissioners hired John E. Pallone as township manager by a unanimous vote. Pallone, a former five-term state legislator and superintendent of the New Kensington-Arnold School District, will be paid $80,000 per year. Pallone replaces part-time township manager Richard G. Hill, who resigned March 11 “to pursue other opportunities.”...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WEAU-TV 13

Push for licensing in dog training

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Pulling on a leash, jumping on others, reacting towards other dogs are all reasons dog owners sometimes seek out dog trainers. However, dog ‘trainers’ can market themselves as such without any certification, classes or experience-- and it’s completely legal. The Association of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Tarentum, PA
City
Home, PA
Tarentum, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Macomb Daily

Cornhole alley set to open Friday in Clinton Township

Some view it as a bar with cornhole. Others say it’s cornhole with a bar. Either way, Great Shots Backyard Bar and Games cornhole alley is set to open Friday to a waiting fanbase at the site of a one-time grocery store in Clinton Township. Designed with a backyard...
WFMJ.com

Grove City Outlets announces additional shops opening this Spring

Grove City Premium Outlets will soon have more stores for shoppers to explore. The popular open-air outlet mall announced four additional retailers opening soon. Rue 21, a trendy clothing store. Rita's Italian Ice Truck. 3 2 GO Self Pay Market, a self-pay convince store where you can buy snacks, beverages,...
GROVE CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Training#Day Care
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
Newswatch 16

Pharmacy closes after 50 years in business

PALMERTON, Pa. — "When one door closes, another one opens," – a saying Frank Shipman from Shipman's Pharmacy on Delaware Avenue in Palmerton has thought about a lot. He's shutting the doors to his family's business of 50 years. "It's a sadness, but it's also a reminiscing of...
PALMERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Issues Consumer Alert For Sinful Sweets’ Downtown Pittsburgh Location

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A consumer alert has been issued for a popular downtown chocolate company. The alert was posted by the Allegheny County Health Department on Thursday, March 24. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The Health Department says the business had committed several violations, including the areas of cleaning and sanitation, waste and refuse storage, and that there was active pest infestation. In the latest report from Health Department inspectors, bags of trash were observed in the hallway of the business, dead mice were seen on sticky traps and on the floor, and a roof was seen leaking over a prep area, among other violations. The Health Department will provide an update on its website once the consumer alert has been lifted. Click here for more information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland Historical Society offers trip through time to explore local trolley legacy

West Penn Railways Co. was a major provider of public transit over trolley lines in Westmoreland County and surrounding areas, from 1917 until the company’s demise in 1952. Fans of local history and past transportation modes can take a figurative trip back through time on those now-gone lines if they attend an April 3 program, “Remember When — Trollies Rolled through Westmoreland County.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scattered snow showers snarl traffic throughout Western Pennsylvania

Sunday’s snowy weather has emergency crews responding to a number of crashes across western Pennsylvania as winter makes a last gasp before spring. About an inch-and-a-half of snow that began accumulating late Saturday night caused state police to close the Walworth bridge carrying Lincoln Highway over Route 119 in Southwest Greensburg for a little more than 90 minutes on Sunday morning.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy