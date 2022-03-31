ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

Campbell water distribution to change soon

By Michael Reiner
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell residents will have their water moved to a different water treatment plant next week

According to a press release, Aqua announced that the water will be distributed through the Poland Township water treatment plant. The plant recently underwent $17.6 million in renovations.

Pa. man texts kids from deadly pile-up while pinned under a tractor-trailer

The report said that customers should not notice any change in the appearance, taste or smell of the water as a result of this.

However, a warning was issued for two groups of people: dialysis patients and aquatic pet owners. According to Aqua, those using tap water in kidney dialysis machines may want to consult their physician and/or equipment supplier about ways to deal with the change in disinfection processes. Fish tank owners should use additives that neutralize chloramines (liquid drops, widely available at pet stores) whenever they add tap water to their tanks.

Aqua Area Manager Jennifer Johnson released a statement.

“The former Campbell Water Department employees have done a great job producing compliant water from a very dated facility but taking the city’s old water treatment plant out of service was always part of our plan to ensure the drinking water provided to Campbell continues to meet current and future regulatory
requirements,” Johnson said.

The change will be official on April 4.

For more information regarding water treatment changes in Campbell, customers may contact the Aqua Service Center at 1-877-987-2782.

