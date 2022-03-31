ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Community Resource and Job Fair today in Lafayette

By Raven Little, Danielle Johnson
 17 hours ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY )– Today, at the Martin Luther King Center in Lafayette, non-profit organizations, training providers, and employers are joining forces for a Community Resource and Job Fair. Louisiana Workforce Commission and Acadiana Workforce Solutions are joining forces to make this event possible. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event will last until 2 p.m.

Some guests will include Goodwill of Acadiana, CCAP/ LPSS – Early Childhood, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Step Up Acadiana and more. There will be representatives from companies like  Boyd Gaming/Evangeline Downs, Quantum, Tony Chachere’s Creole Foods of Opelousas, Dexcomm, and several others.

Training providers will be SLCC, LSU-E, Coastal Trucking, and Blue Cliff College.

You can pre-register to attend Workforce’s combination Community Resource and Job Fair event. Pre-registration is not a requirement to attend.

