British Gas has been forced to repeatedly text customers after widespread problems with energy companies’ websites.The provider’s online services – as well as those of much of the rest of the industry – was inaccessible at various times on Thursday, as customers attempted to input their meter readings.Customers had been advised to do so because the price of gas and electric will rise from 1 April, and giving a meter reading would mean avoiding unnecessarily paying those new, higher prices.But the overwhelming number of people attempting to do so broke many websites. That included British Gas, which showed error messages when...

INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO