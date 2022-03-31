ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Growing interest – Tlush family turns home into working farm

By M. English
Norristown Times Herald
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH — Which came first?. Definitely the chicken, says Plymouth Township farmer Katie Tlush. Then the egg. Actually, six chickens and multiple eggs. But the microgreens and mushrooms weren’t far behind…and more recently, edible flowers. Welcome to Tlush Family Farm, a two-year-old agricultural anomaly amid the traditional two-story Colonials on Johnson...

