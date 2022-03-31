Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised

I am currently going to school for Early Childhood Education through the University of Montana Western. In my class we are doing an advocacy project where I am choosing to do something I am passionate about, which is Special Education. My thought is to write to teachers and families in our community about advocating for our children who have special needs. Families and educators do a great job at providing education for all, but I think there is a lack of children understanding each other. "A child with disabilities often spends hours being taught how to interact with others, but why don't we spend time teaching those without disabilities how to interact with them?" - Calleen Peterson. I think we can come up with ideas such as events or trainings or as easy as in the beginning of the school year when children are learning about each other we can emphasize on build relationships between the children and a safe place to ask questions. My hope is to collaboratively unify not only the school community but the community as a whole.

