ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Has a Problem

By Kaitlyn Tiffany
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stZtZ_0evEtJIw00
Katie Martin / The Atlantic

When a person joins an online-dating app, and then starts texting some of the people they’ve met on that app, and then makes plans to hang out with some of those people in the hopes of making out, they have a reasonable, limited expectation of privacy.

Hardly anyone expects what happened to the mythological figure of “West Elm Caleb,” a bumbling villain of the New York dating scene and hapless victim of the internet. In January, after a couple of New York women with substantial TikTok followings discovered that they had been dating Caleb simultaneously, it quickly came out that he was guilty of other crimes—sending the same Spotify playlist to multiple people, for instance, and not returning text messages. One woman recalled how he had told her that he found it harder to go on dates in the winter, because of the cold. (She found this offensive.) Pretty soon brands were getting in on the West Elm Caleb conversation, as finding any excuse to talk about this pretty average dater in New York City became engagement-metric gold.

On TikTok, which is now the most popular web domain in the world, this phenomenon has become oddly repetitive. A few months before West Elm Caleb, the site-wide villain was Couch Guy—a guy who had been recorded sitting on a couch, looking sort of excited but not excited enough when surprised by a visit from his long-distance girlfriend. “During my tenure as Couch Guy,” Couch Guy later wrote in an essay for Slate, “I was the subject of frame-by-frame body language analyses, armchair diagnoses of psychopathy, comparisons to convicted murderers, and general discussions about my ‘bad vibes.’” Next up was Sabrina Prater, a trans woman from outside of Flint, Michigan, who a mob of TikTok users decided might be a “Buffalo Bill”–style serial killer based, similarly, on her “vibes.” On and on it goes: The platform generally known for dance trends and audio memes is also the site of serial “investigations,” in which users inflate the slightest signal into a source of outrage and obsession.

This problem is so rampant that it’s difficult to name. In just the past half year, TikTok mobs have dived headlong into engagement-baiting investigations of recent murders, online “pedophile rings,” and the legitimacy of popular creators’ neurological or psychiatric conditions. Emma Spiro, an associate professor in the Information School at the University of Washington, refers to these diverse events (with differing degrees of harm) as “mass convergences of attention.” Abbie Richards, a TikTok creator who also researches and writes reports about disinformation on the platform, described them to me as “the memeification of a person.” The internet-culture reporter Ryan Broderick calls TikTok a “witch hunt machine.”

A representative for TikTok did not acknowledge this well-documented tendency, but told me that the site prohibits harassment, bullying, and “hateful behavior,” while allowing users to filter comments, block accounts in bulk, and make their content private. These are useful features, but they can’t quite address the culture of “dogpiling on random people” (as I’m inclined to call it). One still might ask: How did TikTok get to be the dogpiling-on-random-people app, anyway—and is there any way to make it stop?

TikTok is not designed to be a social network. “It is designed to be an app that gives you entertainment content,” Daniel Klug, a system-science researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, told me. That’s problem No. 1.

The platform’s videos are served with comment sections, which are chaotic and difficult to navigate. Users can also exchange private messages. But these features seem unrelated to the main functions of the app: watching videos; getting your videos to be watched. On account of this structure, experts such as Klug assert that TikTok is not primarily a social space, like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, where users define themselves through conversation and visible interaction with their friends, acquaintances, colleagues, and celebrities. TikTok was instead designed for iteration. Its users interact more heavily with their own content, and with the site’s algorithm, than with one another.

This setup has a natural outcome: As soon as content about some specific thing—or some specific person—trends, more content of that type will be produced. TikTok doesn’t want you to comment on someone else’s video. It wants you to make your own version of the same thing. Then your version might worm its way into the algorithmically generated “For You” feeds of other users and find its own success. The fact that TikTok pushes every single video out into these feeds, at least for a test run, means that any user, no matter how obscure, can audition for virality.

That leads to problem No. 2: Once a TikTok video starts to get attention, there are no checks on its spread. This may seem true of all kinds of viral content on any social platform, but there are subtle differences. A viral tweet or Facebook post rarely gains its reach without assistance: Tweets may blow up only after they’ve been retweeted by accounts with big followings, or by tight-knit clusters of accounts (such as those belonging to MAGA Twitter or K-pop fans); Facebook posts may not catch fire until they’ve been shared to big pages or in super-active groups. On TikTok, you don’t need a middleman. You just need to perform well in front of the test audience you’re granted by default. As a result, whenever a potential villain starts to surface, a pile-on can form even faster than it might on other platforms.

Read: The myth of the ‘first TikTok war’

If anyone can make a viral hit at any time, the opposite is also true: Even a TikTok star with lots of followers can make a total flop. The platform’s legendary fickleness—and the aura of mystery around its “For You” filtering—creates a third problem. Sitting out a site-wide meme can be costly, so any event that the algorithm seems to be championing becomes too good to miss. The algorithm’s mystery leads users to create “folk theories” about it, Spiro, from the University of Washington, told me. They guess at which colors it likes, which times of day it’s most interested in new videos, and how many seconds it wants a clip to be. Users sense that they are “doing battle with this algorithm, and it’s sort of anthropomorphized,” Spiro said. This battle may feel winnable only when a trend appears. Andrew Downing, a 27-year-old social-media strategist based in New York, told me he felt this way about West Elm Caleb. “I knew that I was hopping on it at the right time,” he told me. “I’ve seen so many trends. So I know when it’s too late. I know when it’s too early.” His Caleb video got about 129,000 views, compared with his normal numbers of less than 1,000.

These three problems, emerging from fundamental aspects of TikTok’s design, contribute to a highly volatile online culture in which it seems like almost anyone can become the target of some bizarre inquest. Paradoxically, the same platform structure also makes it harder to predict the level of distress that a post might cause. “If you’re somebody who has a small following and usually your videos get a couple hundred views, then what is your responsibility to assume that any video can be seen by millions of people?” Abbie Richards asked me. “It’s just, like, a weird new problem that we have to figure out.”

Obviously TikTok is not the first place on the internet where the unchecked actions of a crowd have produced finger-pointing, hostility, and harassment.

Michael Trice, a lecturer at MIT who is interested in the ways that platforms generate “amorality,” told me that the dogpiling on TikTok is a good example of what he calls the “bait and switch” of social media, where users feel as though they’re having one experience on an app but are actually creating a very different one for someone else. A TikTok creator may be focused on the one video they’ve made, and whether it will be popular and well received. The subject of that video, however, may be thrust into an inescapable virality, and become an “unwilling microcelebrity,” as one post merges into hundreds or even thousands more, all of which appear in a very short period of time.

This might just be a feature (or a bug) of life online. Not every negative outcome can be pinned to the features of a specific app, Trice said. When something big is happening on TikTok, there is a lot of incentive to post about it and hope that the algorithm is going to promote your content, but that’s not the only motive at play. “In participatory cultures, when something happens and people want to be a part of it, they find ways that mimic how people have been a part of things in the past,” he told me. On TikTok, there are traditions of callouts, of amateur sleuthing, and of mockery. “People are going to attempt to emulate the forms of communication that they have seen.”

Carrie Orozco, a Las Vegas cocktail waitress who joined TikTok to pass the time in the early months of the pandemic, quickly learned these social mores. She told me she felt totally lost when she came across the Couch Guy drama last fall. So when she saw the first wave of TikToks about West Elm Caleb, she knew what to do: “This Dirty John motherfucker is trying to get his cock-a-doodle-doo into whatever he can in New York City,” she explained in her video. “He is a smooth-talking master manipulator, and I am so grateful that this is going viral across the country for everyone to hear.” Her goal had been to “keep it light,” she told me, and the video got about 700,000 views in two days.

In a twist, just as the West Elm Caleb videos were getting their most attention, TikTok started taking some down. For users like Orozco, it seemed as though the site was disavowing the norms that it had earlier embraced. “TikTok was rewarding the West Elm Caleb hashtag and pushing those videos out,” she said. “And then all of a sudden, it kind of took a turn.” Orozco doesn’t feel bitter about the fact that her video was among the ones removed. She believes it was the right decision, and that TikTok had noticed its users were starting to feel uncomfortable. “Can we do a better job of not derailing people’s lives? Yes,” she told me. But still, Orozco isn’t sure the platform can or should control events like this in the future. “Those kinds of things that we all collectively seem to care about—that is the culture of TikTok.”

Maybe TikTok can do a better job of not derailing people’s lives. Trice told me that, on Twitter, users have become more articulate about harassment techniques since the days of Gamergate, the controversy over video-gaming journalism and an associated trolling campaign that began in 2014. Online communities are also more attuned to the miserable existence of a site’s daily “main character.” “I actually think users have been pretty good on Twitter and Reddit and even on Facebook at sort of self-educating over time,” Trice said. “It’s likely that this form of self-education will come more and more to TikTok.”

An app designed for iteration might even help new ethics of behavior to proliferate. TikTok has normalized a collaborative spirit among its users that encourages people to riff on one another’s work and respond to prompts with innovation. With some time, the same spirit could produce a better remix of the site-wide culture.

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

The Worst Ginni Thomas Text Wasn’t From Ginni Thomas

This is a free edition of The Third Rail, a weekly newsletter about the Constitution, culture, and the disputes that divide America. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Yesterday evening, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
The Atlantic

What Working Mothers Heard in Judge Jackson’s Words

Sign up for Molly’s newsletter, Wait, What?, here. Amid the partisan grandstanding and enumeration of credentials in Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, a few lines about parenthood pierced me the most. Addressing her two daughters, seated in the audience, Jackson said: “Girls, I know it has not been easy as I have tried to navigate the challenges of juggling my career and motherhood. And I fully admit that I did not always get the balance right. But I hope that you have seen that with hard work, determination, and love, it can be done … I love you so much.” As a daughter of a working mother and a working mother myself, I know something like the struggle that Jackson was talking about. I felt a lump in my throat.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Distractify

TikTok's Double Captions Glitch Has Left Creators Wanting Answers

Despite the notion of social media apps being designed to make our lives easier, they're not exempt from frequent glitches. From Instagram stories displaying the message “No one has seen this yet” to pictures disappearing on Facebook, social media apps are known to experience frequent glitching. And it turns out that TikTok is currently in the hot seat.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Benzinga

Facebook Joins TikTok: What Does The Move Mean For Meta's Growth?

Facebook, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has signed up for a TikTok account. What Happened: Social media consultant Matt Navarra spotted the verified account created and Facebook has confirmed the account is real, TechCrunch reports. “Brands leverage a variety of channels, including some of our...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

TikTok Has Added Stories to Its Lineup of Features to Compete With Instagram

In the constant battle for dominance in the world of social media, TikTok has launched its latest attack. That attack comes in the form of Stories, which has just been expanded to a greater number of users. Like Instagram's Stories feature, the content exists for 24 hours and then disappears, and TikTok's introduction of the feature is clearly meant to keep it competitive with Instagram.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
92.7 WOBM

Disturbing New TikTok Challenge Has Spread To New Jersey

Let's just say it, TikTok spawns some entertaining content. Full disclosure, I've personally gone down a rabbit hole or two watching a string of average people doing outrageous things on the platform. The thing is, TikTok is literally a direct pipeline to almost every young person in America, and with...
WESTFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying
The Atlantic

Putin Doesn’t Realize How Much Warfare Has Changed

Otto von Bismarck once said that only a fool learns from his own mistakes. “I learn from other people’s,” the 19th-century German chancellor said. Astonishingly, the Russian army is repeating the past mistakes of its Soviet predecessor. In April 1945, Marshal Georgy Zhukov, under intense pressure from Stalin, sent his tank armies into Berlin without infantry support. Vladimir Putin’s forces not only made the same error; they even copied the way their forebears had attached odd bits of iron—including bed frames—to their tanks’ turrets in the hopes that the added metal would detonate anti-tank weapons prematurely. This did not save the Russian tanks. It simply increased their profile and attracted Ukrainian tank-hunting parties, just as the Soviet tanks in Berlin had drawn groups of Hitler Youth and SS, who attacked them with Panzerfausts.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Judge Jackson’s Confirmation Hearing Has Had Little to Do With Judge Jackson

The relatively sleepy confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court, finally produced a fiery exchange yesterday. But this wasn’t a discussion of law between a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the judge—it was a tense dialogue between Democratic Chairman Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. And the topic was not judicial precedent or legal reasoning, but rather the two parties’ different approaches to the prison at Guantánamo Bay.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Real Ginni Thomas Problem Is Trump

“Nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” That was the terse comment from Virginia “Ginni” Thomas’s attorney about her recently revealed text messages. The conservative activist had sent the messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after the 2020 election, urging him to try to overturn the results.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
Parents Magazine

TikTok Mom Has the Perfect Trick for Getting 15 Minutes to Yourself

Parents, raise your hands if you've done any of the following activities alone in the past 100 million days: used the bathroom, enjoyed a treat or talked on the phone for more than 15 seconds? We didn't think so. The sheer lack of personal time (and space) we as moms and dads get has led many of us to resort to extreme measures. Tell me I'm not the only parent who has hid in the bathroom in order to read a particularly juicy entertainment story without being interrupted every other sentence! And I can't be alone in not exactly announcing to my brood when I buy a bag of peanut butter cups.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

84K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy