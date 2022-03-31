ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student identified as suspect in German university poisoning

fox44news.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Investigators said Thursday they have identified a 32-year-old student as the suspect in the poisoning of seven people at a university in western Germany last year. In August, prosecutors opened an investigation after employees and students at the Technical University...

www.fox44news.com

