Hutsonville, IL

Flooding on the Wabash River to Continue

 17 hours ago

(Hutsonville) – The weather system that moved through the area last night brought with it unwelcome rain for those along the Wabash...

WHNT-TV

River Flood Warnings In Northern Alabama

A Flood Warning goes in effect for the Paint Rock River from late Wednesday night through early Friday morning. At 9:00 am Tuesday the river level was at 6.6 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 15.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening.
PAINT ROCK, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Wabash, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Gallatin; Wabash; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at New Harmony affecting Wabash, Posey, White, Gibson and Gallatin Counties. .The Wabash River will crest this afternoon and then continue fall through the rest of the week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at New Harmony. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River and Hancock Counties, Washington and St. Tammany Parishes. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River and Hancock Counties and St. Tammany Parish. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 24 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 24. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet Saturday evening then begin falling. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on 03/03/1985. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Cass; Kosciusko; Miami; Wabash; Whitley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio Eel River at North Manchester affecting Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Whitley and Kosciusko Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. .Rainfall ovr the past 24 hours will continue to cause rises on areas rivers. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at North Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The river is at flood stage, minor agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 11.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, IN
City
Hutsonville, IL
wdhn.com

Residents on Chattahoochee River express flooding concerns

COLUMBIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Chattahoochee River residents are keeping a close on water levels after being notified from Houston County EMA that the Corp of Engineers will be releasing an increased amount of water from a dam in the northern region after recent rainfall. “I was sleeping real good...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Pearl River, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Pearl River; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
NBCMontana

Flooding causes partial closures on Madison River fishing sites

ENNIS, Mont. — Flooding on the Madison River has caused partial closures at the Eight Mile Ford and Burnt Tree Hole fishing access sites, south of Ennis. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Recent flooding has triggered partial closures at Eight Mile Ford and...
ENNIS, MT
natureworldnews.com

Human Activities Near Rivers May be Responsible for Severe Droughts, Flood

Recent studies have proven human activities to be one of the vital causes of some natural disasters. Most of the structures built to control and maintain the natural water flow like dams, irrigation systems, and canals might be the actual cause of some natural disasters, especially when not properly maintained.
ENVIRONMENT
