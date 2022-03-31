The Best Vrbo Rentals In Charleston, South Carolina

According to Lonely Planet , the city of Charleston, South Carolina is a place of rich coastal beauty and tasty cuisine. Founded in 1670, Charleston is the epitome of old-world charm. No matter what kind of vacation or adventure you seek, Charleston is a perfect destination for you. However, there are several different hotels and boutique accommodations to choose from for your visit. One of the most consistent and reliable resources for finding the best of the best in Charleston is Vrbo .

From seaside dining to southern shopping, Charleston, South Carolina offers plenty of entertainment at the tips of your fingers. If you prefer to immerse yourself in local culture and art, there are several museums and historical sights that you can explore to gain a deeper look into the rich history of this coastal city. We've rounded up some of the best Vrbo rentals in Charleston so that you can start planning the trip of your dreams!

Check Out This Charming Home In The Heart Of Charleston

Per Vrbo , this 2,000-square-foot loft is a spacious accommodation for up to five guests. Though there is technically only one bedroom in the loft, there are two sleeper sofas and a king bed. The interior is very light and airy, creating a sense of home for visitors. The spiral staircase to the loft is the top design highlight, though the decor throughout the entire space is cohesive and complementary.

This rental is also within walking distance of some buzzy bars and restaurants, ensuring that you'll be able to get around the city and explore without issue. If you want to indulge in a more low-key evening, there is a full kitchen and dining area for eating breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Though there is no outdoor area, there are nearby parks that you can explore or post up at for a picnic.

Relax And Unwind At This Peaceful Cottage

With a picturesque exterior and tall French doors, this tranquil cottage is something straight out of a dream. According to Vrbo , this one-bedroom rental features an additional queen sofa bed, allowing you to fit up to four guests at a time during your stay. It is situated in the coveted Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood and is within walking distance of some of the most adorable floral shops, cafes, bakeries, and boutiques.

Outside, guests will find a heated pool in the courtyard for swimming under the stars no matter what time of the year you visit. There is also a serene koi pond just outside the front door, adding to the overall tranquility of the space. Start every morning by walking to a local bakery to grab a cup of coffee and some freshly baked bread before watching the beautiful koi fish swim through the lily pads.

Stay Downtown At This Timeless Rental

Per the listing on Vrbo , this two-bedroom house can accommodate four people across 1,000 square feet of space. The kitchen is the star of the show, boasting a brick backsplash and innovative bar stools. If you are an aspiring chef or simply love to cook a good meal at home, you'll really appreciate the ambiance that this rustic yet modern kitchen provides. Even the cookware and utensils are top-notch, giving you a luxurious culinary experience during your vacation .

Though the bathroom is rather small and narrow, it has a unique charm to it. Despite the fact that you'll have the best of the city right at your fingertips, this is a great rental for travelers who plan on hanging at home or lying low for a decent chunk of their trip. There are a few different porches and outdoor areas for guests to enjoy that are complete with comfortable furniture and a grill.

Unwind At This Classic Pink Inn

How idyllic and adorable is this pink hotel? According to the Vrbo listing, the Ashley Inn is an iconic and historic place to stay while visiting Charleston. Each guest room comes with a smart TV, coffee maker, and mini-fridge, providing you with all of the standard amenities found in most hotel rooms. Best of all, the Ashley Inn is only a 10-minute stroll away from King Street, which is the busiest and most exciting street in Charleston.

Spend your days walking around and taking in all of the sights before returning to your cozy room for a relaxing night. The bathrooms are huge and the marble shower is a stunning amenity. If you're in need of some fresh air, step out onto the large balcony and take a seat as you sip on a hot cup of tea. There is also a common seating area near the fountain at the back of the property.

Spread Your Wings This Spacious Cottage

Per the listing on Vrbo , this Charleston cottage sits in an amazing location right in the bustling heart of the city. Having undergone a complete renovation, this charming rental has all of the bells and whistles needed to make your experience as comfortable as possible. Between the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and the black spiral staircase in the living room, this modern rental has several design elements that are sure to impress.

Though it has a contemporary and somewhat minimalist style, the exposed brick walls and beams across the ceiling allow it to maintain its vintage and historical appeal. When it comes to size, this cottage is very spacious. With three bedrooms, this VRBO is able to accommodate up to six guests at a time, making it a solid option for a large family or group hoping to explore the best of Charleston together.

Enjoy A Stylish Stay At This Luxurious Apartment

If you're searching for something more luxurious, this apartment might be the ideal choice. According to the Vrbo listing, this two-bedroom apartment is sunny, bright, and stunning. Though it is only 850 square feet, the well-decorated space is utilized very well and appears much larger than it is. There is plenty of room for a small group of three or less, and the design elements are sure to enhance the overall experience of your stay.

The quality hardwood floors are warm and inviting, and the farm-inspired decor has a rustic yet charming style. Some other highlights of the space include a vintage clawfoot tub, in-unit washer and dryer, and patio. Spend your mornings with a cup of coffee on the front porch as you watch the sunrise over the neighboring houses, or head over to Sugar Bakeshop for some delicious homemade pastries.

Experience A Historic Stay In The Heart Of Downtown

Want to get in touch with the history of Charleston? Per Vrbo , this studio has exposed brick walls and Victorian-style bedding that set the scene for a unique stay in the city. The romantic and transportive space is perfect for a couple seeking a coastal getaway or vacation. Though the building is around 200 years old, it has gone through careful restorations so guests can enjoy a comfortable and cozy retreat.

Though there isn't a full kitchen, there is a small kitchenette with a fridge, microwave, and coffee maker, ensuring that you can make simple at-home meals or heat leftovers in your downtime. You'll also be greeted with complimentary chocolates upon your arrival, allowing you to start your experience off on a sweeter note. There is also a romantic patio with red cushioned chairs and hanging twinkle lights. End your evening here with a glass of wine before resting up for the busy day ahead.

Spend The Night At A Unique Brick Stable

Per the listing on Vrbo , this quaint pink house is only one block away from action-packed King Street. Six guests can stay here at a time across three bedrooms, and it is the perfect rental for a large group traveling together. Since the home has three stories, there is plenty of room to spread out and explore. However, this house still has a few cozy elements that make it feel homey.

The rustic patio is a great spot to enjoy breakfast or a glass of wine in the evenings, though the formal dining room in the kitchen is bigger and more spacious. From the stained-glass windows to the antique artwork, the interior of this home is classic and timeless with a southern twist. The primary bedroom is a work of art and features a stunning en-suite bathroom with a huge tub and walk-in shower. Relax with a hot soak after a long day exploring the streets of Charleston.

Walk To Downtown From This Charming Rental

If location is at the top of your list of priorities when booking accommodations, you'll want to check out this rental. According to the Vrbo listing, the Parson Inn is within walking distance of some of the city's top bakeries, shops, and restaurants. If you're looking to indulge in some relaxing activities, a yoga studio and spa are just a short distance away from the front door of this rental.

Though guests have their own private and comfy sleeping quarters, you will have to share a bathroom with another group of guests. However, the space is kept very tidy and clean, and the experience is similar to most traditional bed and breakfast situations. The rooms are cozy and include a microwave, TV, and robes for your pleasure. While there is a small patio area that you can take advantage of, you'll probably spend most of your time out of the house exploring the charming local businesses.

Sleep At A Classic Home Originally Built In 1882

Per the listing on Vrbo , Josephine's Garden Apartment is steps away from the hustle and bustle of King Street, giving you prime access to Charleston's most popular eateries, pubs, and shopping. This 1,400-square-foot apartment sleeps four guests across two bedrooms, and it has a classic and traditional decor that historians and art-lovers will appreciate. Though there have been some updates and renovations, this apartment maintains its timeless appeal and beauty.

You can relax with a nightcap in front of the living room fireplace or grab a book from the library, curling up in a corner for a good read. No matter how you choose to spend your time here, it's sure to be well-spent. The clawfoot bathtub has a vintage charm, and the floral wallpaper sets the scene as you take a nice soak in the evenings. There is also a lush outdoor area perfect for catching a breath of fresh air.

Take A Look At This Quaint Yet Elegant Cottage

In the mood for something simple yet chic? Per the Vrbo listing, the Carriage House is a 1,000-square-foot oasis that is cozy and classic. Four guests can make themselves at home across two bedrooms, and both full bathrooms have a serene aesthetic that is perfect for a relaxing and tranquil vacation. The brick fireplace is great for those who like to gather in a group and warm up in front of a toasty fire. The full kitchen also has everything you need to make tasty meals at home or prepare leftovers.

The in-unit washer and dryer ensure that even long-term guests have everything they need during their stay, and each bedroom has its own appeal that encourages you to rest easy. However, one of the best parts of this rental is the romantic bistro table that sits in the garden outside. Enjoy a bottle of wine in the evening as you chat under the Charleston stars.

Check-In To This Sweet Bohemian Rental

While you might expect to find more traditional accommodations in a place like Charleston, this bohemian rental shakes things up and offers a unique stay. According to the listing on Vrbo , this small 300-square-foot cottage is perfect for a party of two, and it includes a large king-sized bed, a full bathroom, and a kitchen area. The baby blue cabinets in the kitchen are complemented by matching pots and plate ware, while wooden walls create a cabin-like feel.

The wicker chair in the corner of the room is perfect for enjoying your morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine, and the 100% Spanish cotton sheets allow you to sleep comfortably and soundly. Though it is small, there are two chairs on the side patio where you can sit amongst the greenery and catch a breath of fresh air or a bit of sunlight during your downtime.

Make Sweet Memories At The Clean And Bright Haven Home

Per the Vrbo listing, The Haven Home is a 600-square-foot rental that can sleep up to four guests across the primary bedroom and a pull-out couch. The curved furniture is complemented by white and blue tones in the interior, resulting in a beach-inspired style that is both warm and inviting. The white cabinetry in the kitchen opens up the space and creates an airy vibe that allows you to get comfy and make yourself right at home in the heart of Charleston.

Though there are tons of great eateries in the area, the massive kitchen encourages you to utilize the space and make at least a few meals at home. Enjoy a complimentary bottle of wine upon your arrival while settling in for a movie on the flat-screen smart TV. Although there is not an outside area available for use, the rental gets a ton of natural light, making you feel connected to the outdoors even while inside.

Feel At Home In This Stunning Historic House

Between the gorgeous kitchen and the cool, industrial powder rooms, this 1,200-square-foot house provides the ultimate level of comfort for guests checking out Charleston. According to the listing on Vrbo , this rental has three bedrooms and can sleep six guests at a time comfortably. There are also two full bathrooms and a cozy living room where you can unwind in front of a movie or play some fun board games.

All the pots, pans, and plate ware are of the highest quality, creating a European vibe in the kitchen. Even if you don't like the idea of cooking during your vacation, you'll want to utilize the kitchen at least once. The bedrooms are clean and simple without feeling drab, and the outdoor patio is spacious and inviting. Start your day outside with a cup of Joe on a classic rocking chair for an authentic taste of Charleston charm.

