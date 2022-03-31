ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Body of missing Nevada 18-year-old found

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ana Rodriguez
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Nevada officials have located the body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday, March 29, in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. Deputies said a tip led them to the remote area.

Irion’s body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s identity was confirmed on Wednesday, March 30.

Irion was last seen around 5 a.m. on March 12 walking through a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 35 miles east of Reno.

Surveillance video from that day shows Irion in a parking lot, waiting in her car for a shuttle to pick her up. Troy Driver, 41, was also seen walking around the lot while Irion was there, according to NewsNation. Diana Irion, Naomi’s mother, told NewsNation her family has seen a longer cut of that video that shows Driver approaching Naomi’s driver’s side door and getting in without a struggle.

Irion’s car was found three days later at a nearby paint production plant. Authorities arrested Driver last week, charging him with first-degree kidnapping.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, March 30, a judge set a $750,000 bond for Driver, NewsNation reports. Prosecutors filed documents alleging Driver kidnapped Irion for the purpose of sexually assaulting or killing the woman.

Irion, a diplomat’s daughter, moved to the U.S. from South Africa in August to gain independence and save up for a place of her own, her family said.

