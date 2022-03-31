Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: New Castle FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In southeast Pennsylvania...Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 130 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1020 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Newark, West Chester, Norristown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Coatesville, Westtown, Perkasie, and Doylestown. - This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 310 and 346. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 335. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 5...and between mile markers 8 and 19. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 33. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
