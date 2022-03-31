ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

1 dead, 2 injured after Navy plane crashes in water off Virginia’s Eastern Shore

By Sarah Fearing, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4zfI_0evEsKMi00

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. ( WAVY ) – A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one, authorities said.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said the plane was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia when it went down around 7:30 p.m.

Two injured people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and one was found dead in the aircraft, U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye, Myers said.

The plane, an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft, is based out of Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs said the two crewmembers have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

FDA panel narrowly sides against experimental ALS drug

The name of the deceased crew member will be released once the next of kin is notified.

The Navy said the incident is under investigation.

Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic region confirmed with WAVY that crews responded to a downed aircraft in the water near Wildcat Marsh.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from a station in Elizabeth City and a boat from Chincoteague.

WAVY’s sister station WRIC in Richmond said the Coast Guard told them two people were accounted for with broken legs. The third person was last seen strapped in for the flight and went down with the plane, which was partially submerged.

T he Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

KREX
KREX

3K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

766K+

Views

Related
Virginian-Pilot

4,000 sailors, Marines join Kearsarge group deploying from Norfolk and heading across Atlantic

The USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group deployed Wednesday from Norfolk, headed south to pick up Marines from the 22 Marine Expeditionary Unit before heading across the Atlantic. On its way past Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, the Kearsarge, USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall loaded the hovercrafts and landing craft that sailors use to move the Marines on and off beaches, as well as ...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Accomack County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Accomack County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Command And Control#U S Coast Guard#Naval Air Force Atlantic#Traffic Accident#U S Navy#The U S Coast Guard#Control Squadron#Fda#Coast Guard Mid Atlantic#The Coast Guard#Wavy
cbs17

Norfolk-based Navy ship will not deploy due to standoff over vaccine mandate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Secretary of the Navy for seven months, Carlos Del Toro, knows his way around the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. The former commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Bulkeley returned to Hampton Roads to check on the readiness of the USS Gerald R. Ford, which has been plagued by a series of mechanical problems. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier recently completed so-called shock trials.
NORFOLK, VA
MilitaryTimes

Navy divers recover torpedoes under Arctic ice during ICEX

Navy divers took to the frigid waters of the Arctic this month during Ice Exercise 2022 to retrieve torpedoes fired by fast attack submarines participating in the biennial exercise. Divers from both Joint Base Pearl Harbor’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One and Underwater Construction Team One were flown by...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Navy accepts future attack sub Montana, dock ship Fort Lauderdale

The Navy has accepted delivery of two future ships: the fast-attack submarine Montana and the amphibious transport dock ship Fort Lauderdale. Huntington Ingalls Industries delivered the Montana March 12. Its sea trials, which concluded in February, included submerging the submarine for the first time and completing high-speed maneuvers on the surface and underwater.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Body found in Virginia belongs to teen missing since boat accident, police say

A body found in Virginia is that of a teenager who has been missing since a duck hunting boat accident earlier this year, authorities have confirmed.Virginia Marine Police say the remains of Nathan Jenkins, 17, were discovered on Monday afternoon.“At approximately 1.15pm, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since 1/22/22 following a boating accident which left one other dead,” the VMP said in a statement. “The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.”The body has not yet been positively identified by the medical examiner,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Washington

One Dead, Several Injured After Beltway Crash: Police

A 46-year-old man died and several others were injured, including a pedestrian, in a crash early Sunday on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said. Fredys Castillo Rivas, of Upper Marlboro, died, police said. State police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the Inner Loop at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
USNI News

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: March 28, 2022

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of March 28, 2022, based on Navy and public data. In cases where a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.
MILITARY
Navy Times

US Navy wants to cut nine LCSs, eliminate their anti-submarine mission

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy wants to decommission nine of its Freedom-variant littoral combat ships and eliminate the anti-submarine warfare mission for the ships, citing a trade-off between the cost of the ships and equipment versus the warfighting capability they’d actually deliver. This move comes amid rumors the...
MILITARY
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy