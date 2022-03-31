ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man seriously injured in NE Portland shooting

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcmBi_0evEsDBd00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was seriously hurt during a shooting in Northeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Portland police said officers responded to the scene at NE Sumner Street.

Portland extends housing state of emergency for 3 more years

When officers arrived, police said everyone involved in the shooting stayed at the scene. The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said they’re not looking for any suspects, but no arrests have been made yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KXL

Suspect Accused Of Three Murders, Multiple Shootings Across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents accuse a suspect of shooting and killing three men in Portland in the first three months of the year and wounding four other people. The Multnomah County District Attorney Office’s has charged Joseph Banks, 49, with 15 charges for the shootings that took place between January 2nd and March 1st.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Ne Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
ABC4

UPDATE: Wrong-way driver on I-15 leaves two dead

UPDATE: 3/12/22 12:02 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police received reports of a white hatchback entering I-15 northbound from the 600 S off-ramp travelling the wrong direction. As the hatchback was moving southbound in the northbound lanes, a head-on collision occurred with a blue FJ Cruiser near 900 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lebanon-Express

Two dead following crash on Highway 20

Two people have died following a crash on U.S. 20 Santiam Highway near Sweet Home, according to a news release from Oregon State Police. At around 11:25 a.m. Friday, March 18, OSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 by milepost 32 in Linn County. According to OSP,...
SWEET HOME, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy