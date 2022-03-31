Man seriously injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was seriously hurt during a shooting in Northeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to officials.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Portland police said officers responded to the scene at NE Sumner Street.

When officers arrived, police said everyone involved in the shooting stayed at the scene. The victim was quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said they’re not looking for any suspects, but no arrests have been made yet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.