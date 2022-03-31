ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva Woman Arrested for DWI

By Greg Cotterill
 17 hours ago
On Thursday, March 31st, 2022 at 12:55 AM, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Alexandrea Richardson, age 29, of Geneva, NY, following an investigation of...

