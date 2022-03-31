ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna, PA

Susquehanna Woman Killed While Crossing Rt. 11

By Kathy Whyte
 20 hours ago
An elderly Susquehanna woman is dead in what police describe as a "DUI Fatal" incident involving drugs. In a news release from the State Police in Gibson,Troopers...

Related
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
WITN

Teen pedestrian dies while trying to cross highway in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) -A teen pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a car while trying to run across a highway in Nags Head Saturday evening. According to officials, it happened around 7:39 p.m. Saturday night. The 15-year-old visiting from Albania was trying to run from the west...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Wave 3

Man hit, killed crossing Watterson Expressway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was struck and killed on Interstate 264 East, also known as the Watterson Expressway, around 6 a.m. Monday. The man, identified by a deputy coroner as Lundon Huffman, 30, was attempting to cross the Watterson from South to North when he was hit by several cars and died, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Sabrina Bradshaw missing: Urgent police appeal to find mother and 10 year-old daughter

Police have launched an urgent public appeal to help find a missing mother and daughter.Sabrina Bradshaw, 29, and Taylor Kelly, 10, originally from West Sussex, were reported missing after Friday 25 March.There was a confirmed sighting of the mother and daughter on the evening of Sunday 27 March at about 7pm at Moot Hall in Aldeburgh, Suffolk.Ms Bradshaw was last seen wearing a cream fur waistcoat, light blue jeans and she has blonde hair. Her daughter is described as currently having shoulder length dark brown hair.Police believe they are using a black Renault Kadjar vehicle, with the registration number LX67 KFJ.Suffolk Police have asked that anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts to contact them on 999 quoting CAD 26 of 26 March 2022. Read More Parts of UK reach 20C as Saturday marks warmest day of the yearWall-to-wall sunshine forecast with highest temperature so far this yearUK records warmest day of the year with more spring sunshine in store
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
WGAL

Suspicious vehicle in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident that took place at Holtzman Elementary School on Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township. They say a silver SUV pulled up near the basketball court and the passenger of the vehicle attempted to engage a student in conversation. The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Friday morning.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

