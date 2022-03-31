ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Man faces arson charge following domestic incident

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused setting a blanket on fire with a blow torch during a domestic...

www.wwnytv.com

KELOLAND TV

Man indicted on domestic assault charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury has indicted a Lincoln County man on charges of domestic assault in connection with a woman’s death. At this point, Jackson Phillips is only accused of hurting Randi Gerlach in the days leading up to her death. Phillips is not...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
Romesentinel.com

Police charge four Rome suspects in ambush robbery

ROME — Four people have been charged with felonies following an ambush robbery at a home on William Street earlier this month, according to the Rome Police Department. The law enforcers said the victim stated that he ran out of gasoline in his vehicle on North Jay Street at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, then contacted a friend for help.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Police: Woman tried to steal cash from sleeping man’s pillow

ROME — A 40-year-old woman is accused of trying to steal the cash hidden in a man’s pillow while he was sleeping on it in his South James Street home, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Sadie M. Novak, of Rome, was a longtime housekeeper for...
ROME, NY
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WETM

Woman charged with stealing $3K from local credit union

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a local credit union last summer. Michelle Simons, 22, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on March 24 in connection to thefts that allegedly happened over the course of several days in August 2021. According to the indictments handed up, Simons is charged with allegedly stealing $3,115.20 from Visions Federal Credit Union in Elmira from August 16 through August 20.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Troopers: Man arrested in Rochester for illegally possessing gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — State Police Tuesday arrested a man in Rochester for illegally possessing a gun. Troopers and members of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Unit (GIVE) approached two "suspicious" men on Kosciusko Street just after 4 p.m. Troopers say one of the men ran off, and troopers...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Attorney General to investigate death of Janet Jordan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York Attorney General's Office will be investigating the death of Janet Jordan. Jordan was shot and killed in her home on Wetmore Park on March 14. New York State Police were called in to investigate as a 'person of interest' in the murder was Rochester Police Officer Melvin Williams, who was found dead in his car in Henrietta from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. NYSP has yet to conclude if Williams is responsible for Jordan's death.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Romesentinel.com

Rome Police say woman struck Tops worker in shoplifting incident

A 26-year-old woman is accused of punching an employee at the former Tops supermarket while shoplifting, according to officials with the Rome Police Department. Police said Kaili L. Baker, of Rome, stole merchandise from the Tops market on Erie Boulevard on Jan. 3. Police said an employee tried to stop...
ROME, NY
WNYT

Man stabbed in face in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face. It happened on Monday - just after midnight - on the 400 block of Summit Avenue. The man was taken to Albany Med. Police believe it was a domestic incident.
SCHENECTADY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to drug charge in Auburn

Police say a Moravia resident was arrested on a drug charge. According to a news release, Auburn State Police arrested Ivy-Rose H. Haney, 20, of Moravia for criminal possession of a controlled substance. Troopers located a suspicious vehicle on State Route 38 in the town of Moravia and upon investigation,...
AUBURN, NY

