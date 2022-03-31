ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Scam warning: Verizon users get texts from own number

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbVuS_0evEqTzb00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Text messages scams are nothing new , but one that popped up on Verizon phones this week had an interesting twist: They come from the user’s own cell phone number.

Many Verizon customers reported receiving the text messages on Tuesday. The messages appeared to be sent from the customer’s own name and number and read, “Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you,” with a link.

A spokesman for Verizon confirmed Wednesday that it was aware of the situation, blaming “bad actors” for the messages.

“As part of a recent fraud scheme, bad actors have been sending text messages to some Verizon customers which appear to come from the customers’ own number,” Verizon’s Corporate Communications Director Rich Young said in an emailed statement. “Our company has significantly curtailed this current activity, but virtually all wireless providers have faced similar fraudulent activity in recent months.”

Bruce Willis ‘stepping away’ from career after aphasia diagnosis, family says

While Verizon believes the texts are fraudulent, Young said they do not believe they pose any threat to your cell phone. The best thing to do in this situation, he said, is just delete the message.

“We advise our customers to never open a text message or email that is unfamiliar or seems suspicious,” Young said. “They should always use caution and just delete something that is uncertain.”

So what happens if you did click the link? According to Young, the message is “making an offer” and the link seeks credit card information. Don’t provide any of that information, close the link and delete the message, he said.

Some customers who received the text from their own phone numbers, including an editor for The Verge , reported that the link in the message sent them to a Russian state media network. The messages come in the wake of President Joe Biden warning U.S. companies of potential Russian cyberattacks . However, Young said in his statement that Verizon has “no indication of any Russian involvement” with this recent scam.

“We are actively working with others in our industry and with U.S. law enforcement as part of an investigation aimed at identifying and stopping these fraudsters and their illegal actions, and we will continue this work on behalf of our customers,” Young said.

Earlier this month, Verizon announced new efforts to block spam texts from ever reaching customers’ phones. If you receive a spam text, you can copy the message and forward it to 7726 (SPAM) to report it, according to the Federal Trade Commission .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus

19K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow NBC4 Columbus and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Phone Arena

AT&T undercuts T-Mobile and Verizon with unusual new 5G Value Plus plan

It's no longer a big secret that AT&T essentially has nothing on its arch-rivals when it comes to both 5G speeds and availability nowadays, with T-Mobile's mid-band advantages being thoroughly documented over the last year or so and Verizon's edge likely to widen after recent C-band rollouts. For what it's...
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

People Are Getting Scam Texts From … Themselves

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. In the last few days, several people have reported getting scam text messages…from themselves. “How did I just get a scam text from myself. Like it's literally from my number I don't even...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Verizon customers report receiving spam messages

Verizon customers have reported receiving mysterious messages over the past several days sent from their own phone number. The texts say, "Your bill is paid" and "There's a gift for you." "It had my picture, it had my phone number, but it was sent to myself," says Neil Miller, of...
PLAINVIEW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bruce Willis
Wired

How to Block Spam Calls and Text Messages

Life is busy enough without wasting time on spammers, scammers, and telemarketers. Whether you are suffering insistent injury lawyers, fraudulent IT specialists, or a drunk-dialing ex, there is a way to stop the calls and messages. The major carriers and phone manufacturers have upped their game against unwanted calls and messages in recent years, so let’s look at how you can effectively block them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Herald

Verizon and Comcast both claim they offer qualifying low-income households

Verizon on Tuesday began offering low-income households Verizon Fios’ 100% free fiber optic Internet with speeds starting at 200 Mbps for downloads and uploads to help bridge the digital divide, the company said. The speeds are faster than competitors’ offerings, it claimed, all without the contracts, hidden setup/equipment fees...
BOSTON, MA
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is making transferring numbers to another carrier more secure

T-Mobile appears to have started learning from its mistakes and competitors. Or maybe it's the requirements from the FCC. Whatever the reason, T-Mobile plans to introduce a Number Transfer PIN (NTP) system (via T-Mo Report). An NTP system means that T-Mobile postpaid users who aren't in the Lifeline program and...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Verizon Customers#State Media#Wfla#Corporate Communications
Android Authority

Google has six messaging apps. Here's all of them and what they do!

Since the launch of Google Talk in 2005, Google has emphasized the importance of people using the company’s services to communicate with one another. In fact, the company thinks it’s so important, that it made more Google-branded messaging platforms than it knows what to do with, each one offering similar functions with minor tweaks.
INTERNET
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Receive a text from yourself? It’s definitely spam

Recently, a slew of people have been receiving spam text messages about their carrier bill – myself included. The message, which says your bill has been paid, includes a link to “a little gift for you.” Most users have also reported the text message has been coming from their own personal phone number.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Verizon
CBS News

Did you get a text from yourself? Don't click on anything

If you get a text message that looks to be from yourself, don't click on it. That's the sage advice of experts and of Verizon, which has received numerous complaints about customers getting spam text messages that seem to come from their own phone numbers. Verizon's community forum includes a...
INTERNET
KHON2

BBB Warns of Fake Wrong Number Texts

It’s a text so believable, that it would tempt many people to respond. But it’s a scam. The Better Business Bureau is warning of a phony “wrong number” text scam. Roseann Freitas with the BBB joined Wake Up 2day with the details. These Are the Top...
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy