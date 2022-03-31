Robber asked victim to ‘pinky promise’ not to report it, man says
WARREN, Ohio ( WKBN ) – A reported robbery victim told police the robber made him “pinky promise” that he wouldn’t call authorities after stealing $80 from him.
The victim said the robbery happened near a Pit Stop gas station around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in Warren, Ohio, according to a police report.
The 22-year-old man said he was walking along the road when he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask. He said the man asked him if he was a drug dealer, and when he responded that he wasn’t, he said the robber pulled out a pocket knife and demanded money from him.
According to the report, the victim estimated that the robber took about $80 from him before making him “pinky promise” that he wouldn’t call the cops.Visiting the Smokies? What to know about the wildfire near Pigeon Forge
The robber rode off on a bicycle, according to the report.
Police said the victim was not able to give them a good description of the robber as it was dark at the time of the alleged robbery.
Officers checked the area near the gas station for a man riding a bicycle but were unable to find anyone.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0