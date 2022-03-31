ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Several crashes and deaths reported on North Texas highways overnight

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLBr7_0evEqPSh00

One killed in Denton crash near the UNT campus

One person has died in a crash in Denton overnight. The crash was a little past 2 a.m. on the north-bound side of I-35-E near North Texas Boulevard where the interstate passes through the UNT campus.

Police and paramedics arrived to find one victim was already dead. It was not immediately clear if there were any other victims.

Denton police closed down the north-bound lanes but the south-bound side of I-35E was unaffected. As of 6 a.m. the north-bound side remained closed.

Driver killed in fiery crash in North Dallas

One person has been killed in a fiery crash in far North Dallas overnight.

Just before 1 a.m. police were called about an SUV that had crashed into a tree on the Dallas North Tollway service road near Timberglen, a little north of Frankford Road.

When the fire department pulled up, the SUV was completely swallowed up in flames and the driver was dead. Right now, police can't say how fast the SUV was going.

Driver killed in Loop 820 crash in southwest Fort Worth

A driver is dead from a Fort Worth crash on Wednesday.

Reports say the unidentified man was heading south on Loop 820 near Team Ranch Road just before the I-20 interchange. His car veered off the freeway and slammed into a pole supporting a large sign.

The driver was killed on impact. The damage to the pole was pretty bad and TexDOT engineers had to come out to check on it to see if the sign was stable, especially since the winds at the time were gusting at well over 30 miles-an-hour.

