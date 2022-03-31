ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

1 dead, 2 injured after Navy plane crashes in water off Virginia’s Eastern Shore

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Fearing
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxjW7_0evEqKII00

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. ( WAVY ) – A U.S. Navy aircraft with three people aboard crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday evening, killing one, authorities said.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said the plane was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m.

Two injured people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and one was found dead in the aircraft, U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye, Myers said.

The plane, an advanced tactical airborne early warning aircraft, is based out of Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs said the two crewmembers have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

FDA panel narrowly sides against experimental ALS drug

The name of the deceased crew member will be released once next of kin is notified.

The Navy said the incident is under investigation.

Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic region confirmed with WAVY that crews responded to a downed aircraft in the water near Wildcat Marsh.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from a station in Elizabeth City and a boat from Chincoteague.

WAVY’s sister station WRIC in Richmond said the Coast Guard told them two people were accounted for with broken legs. The third person was last seen strapped in for flight and went down with the plane, which was partially submerged.

T he Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

US aircraft carrier, site of a 1972 race riot at sea, on way to scrapyard

It was once the biggest symbol of American military power in the Indo-Pacific, battle tested from Vietnam to the Persian Gulf and a survivor of a collision with a Soviet submarine. But the glory days of the former USS Kitty Hawk are over, and the retired supercarrier is on its...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
MilitaryTimes

Navy divers recover torpedoes under Arctic ice during ICEX

Navy divers took to the frigid waters of the Arctic this month during Ice Exercise 2022 to retrieve torpedoes fired by fast attack submarines participating in the biennial exercise. Divers from both Joint Base Pearl Harbor’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One and Underwater Construction Team One were flown by...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

4 United States Marines killed in Osprey crash, Norway confirms

Four U.S. Marines were killed a Friday’s MV-22 Osprey crash in their country, according to Norwegian officials. “The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died,” a statement from the Norwegian military said. The Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Command And Control#Naval Air Force Atlantic#U S Coast Guard#Traffic Accident#U S Navy#The U S Coast Guard#Control Squadron#Fda#Coast Guard Mid Atlantic#The Coast Guard#Wavy
americanmilitarynews.com

4 Marines killed in Osprey crash identified

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who were killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash in northern Norway on Friday evening. In a statement provided to American Military News, the service identified the four Marines as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. All four Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
MilitaryTimes

US Navy considers alternatives to unmanned boats with missiles

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy is nearly done assessing whether to put missile tubes on an unmanned surface vessel, comparing the idea to other options for getting missile launchers out to sea. The ongoing distributed offensive surface fires analysis of alternatives is in its final stages and expected to...
MILITARY
WJTV 12

2 dead after severe weather in Florida

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJLA

One dead, another injured after two-car crash in Brandywine, Md.

BRANDYWINE, Md. — Maryland State Police is investigating a two-car fatal crash in which one person died and another was injured Tuesday evening in Prince George's County. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Branch Avenue at Moores Road in Brandywine, Maryland shortly after 8:25 p.m.
BRANDYWINE, MD
The Independent

Two injured after small plane crashes into Georgia woods

Two people are injured but alive after their plane crashed into a wooded area in Georgia.Authorities say the small, single-engine aircraft went down near Barrow County Airport at about 10.50am on Friday. “Just before 11:00 AM this morning our Communication Officers received 911 calls reporting a small plane that had crashed near the airport,” Captain Scott Dakin of the Barrow County Emergency Services Department told The Independent. “Upon arrival, firefighters found a small two seater plane on the ground in the woods off Giles Road. Two people self-extricated from the plane. Both suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals.”When...
ACCIDENTS
MilitaryTimes

The list of military ‘items’ named for Confederacy is more than 750 long

A congressionally-mandated commission spent the past year traveling to military installations, meeting with interested groups and sifting through thousands of recommendations as part of an effort to rename posts, ships, buildings, streets and anything else the Defense Department has named in honor of the Confederacy. All told, the commission is...
MILITARY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy