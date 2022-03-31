Skeletal remains found in Texas man's kitchen, says it's his son who died in 2018

A northeast Texas man is jailed in Bowie County after police found skeletal remains in David McMichael's New Boston kitchen.

Officials say the bones turned out to be those of McMichael's adult son who had not been seen in four years.

Reports say somebody called police expressing concern for Jason McMichael, so police went to his father's house to check. When the father opened the door the officers asked if he knew why they were there. He replied it's because he, "had a body in the kitchen."

The remains were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner to determine if they really are those of Jason McMichael who, according to his father, died in 2018.

