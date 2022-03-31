ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Skeletal remains found in Texas man's kitchen, says it's his son who died in 2018

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edSH9_0evEqJPZ00

A northeast Texas man is jailed in Bowie County after police found skeletal remains in David McMichael's New Boston kitchen.

Officials say the bones turned out to be those of McMichael's adult son who had not been seen in four years.

Reports say somebody called police expressing concern for Jason McMichael, so police went to his father's house to check. When the father opened the door the officers asked if he knew why they were there. He replied it's because he, "had a body in the kitchen."

The remains were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner to determine if they really are those of Jason McMichael who, according to his father, died in 2018.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio

22K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow KRLD News Radio and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains of missing kid found in attic; Infant missing following murder-suicide - TCDPOD

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
New Boston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
New Boston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Bowie County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mcmichael
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Driver in pickup truck gets tossed by massive tornado, drives away

Wild video of a Texas driver getting tossed around by a massive tornado and then driving away went viral on Twitter on Monday, reaching over 2.6 million views by Tuesday morning. The footage, originally shared by Twitter user Brian Emfinger, shows a tornado ripping through a Texas town, sending tons...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletal Remains#Northeast Texas
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
KSLA

Footage of fire at Golden Corral

Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTAL

Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
TEXARKANA, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy