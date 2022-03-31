ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina gas prices continue drop

By Braley Dodson
 17 hours ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The price of gas in South Carolina continues to decline, according to information Thursday from GasBuddy.

Nationwide, the average cost of gas was $4.25 a gallon on Thursday, according to GasBuddy. That’s down from the highest recorded average since 2008, which was hit on March 11 this year, when fuel cost $4.35 a gallon. The lowest average nationwide this year was on Jan. 2, at $3.28 a gallon.

In South Carolina, the average price of gas statewide was about $3.88 a gallon. In California, the average price of gas was about $5.90 a gallon — the highest in the nation.

The least expensive gas in the state is at a Sam’s Club in Columbia, priced at $3.50 a gallon. It’s followed by two Murphy Express stations in Lexington, both priced at $3.52 a gallon.

The cost of filling up a tank nationwide peaked on March 10, according to GasBuddy charts. The Myrtle Beach area appears to be matching state trends. Gas in Myrtle Beach cost about $3.80 a gallon, as of Thursday — the lowest since about March 6.

The least expensive gas in Myrtle Beach on Thursday was at the Murphy Express on International Drive, priced at about $3.57 a gallon. It’s followed by the Costco on Oak Forest Lane, the Circle K on Carolina Forest Boulevard and the Lowes Foods Fuel on International Drive, all of which advertise $3.80 a gallon.

News13 tracks gas prices — find the cheapest price near you

In Florence, the least expensive gas was at the Old Delmae on South Cashua Drive, where drivers paying with cash can receive $3.50 a gallon. It’s followed by the Sam’s Club on Beltline Drive, at $3.60 a gallon.

Comments / 7

eric days
16h ago

Yeah,as food prices go up. Gas up to go to work,and eat the cheapest,most unhealthiest good out there dude to rising food costs. It's a lose lose all the way around!

Reply
4
Guest
16h ago

And our fearless President (HA) is going to open up the strategic reserve for 1 M barrels per day for several months leading up to the midterm elections. Instead, why not open the Keystone pipeline? At least it will show future confidence resulting in less unemployment and lower gas prices. I know what some people are saying: but it won’t be ready for 1.5 years so how will help now? Confidence is a indicator for future markets and other economic indicators.

Reply
4
