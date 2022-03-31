ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, WI

New Berlin Police Captain Glider retires after 37 years of service

By Karen Pilarski - Freeman Staff
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERLIN — Longtime New Berlin Police Captain Mike Glider retired on Wednesday after 37 years with the department. “It has been a great run,” Glider said. Glider said it was the right time as most officers retire at 53 years old and he is now 59. He added he has...

