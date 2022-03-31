ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warming up in the Valley!

By Amber Sullins
ABC 15 News
 20 hours ago

PHOENIX — Clouds are moving in tonight as a disturbance passes through northeastern Arizona. Breezes have picked up and spotty showers have developed up north, but our Valley forecast will stay calm and dry. Skies will clear tomorrow as Valley highs...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
News 12

STORM WATCH: Possible storms Thursday as temps rise

There is a chance for some scattered showers overnight and possibly into Thursday. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Thursday will be cloudy, windy and milder with a high of 60 degrees. Scattered showers are possible although there will be plenty of dry times during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Monsoon#Breezes
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Storms on the horizon for Thursday evening

Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked the potential for unsettled weather on Thursday night. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Forecast: Warmer tomorrow, but also unsettled with late-day rain/storms!. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A potent storm system brings much needed rain to CT, then behind it seasonable weather for the weekend...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Morning clouds, light sprinkles

Look for morning clouds with areas of light sprinkles Thursday morning. By afternoon, partly cloudy skies will takeover with mild temperatures. Below average highs are expected continue through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures begin to climb next Monday, with a major warming trend underway by Wednesday. The afternoon high downtown is expected to reach 84 degrees […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy