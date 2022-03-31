This old Braves fan hopes Freddie Freeman will be the 2022 MVP

A man who'll be turning 67 soon ought to be far too old to have his heart broken by anything that happens in Major League Baseball.

And yet, my heart — at least the baseball part of it — is indeed broken as Opening Day 2022 approaches.

For when the defending world champion Atlanta Braves line up on Thursday evening before a sold-out crowd at Truist Field, someone special will be missing.

Someone special indeed.

Big Number 5.

All 6 feet, 5 inches and 220 pounds of muscle.

After 11 seasons of absolute excellence, Freddie Freeman will be gone.

My baseball heart has been broken by the Braves before, of course.

In the autumn of 1974, Hank Aaron was dealt by Atlanta to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The sorrow over Aaron's departure was mitigated by the fact that he wanted to go.

Milwaukee, where the Braves had played from 1953 to 1965, still worshipped the Hammer.

And the Brewers, being in the American League then, employed the designated hitter — the perfect spot for an aging Aaron in the lineup.

Bad Henry was gone. But he was still the Home Run King.

Then came the autumn of 1983.

Phil Niekro, the greatest knuckleballer in the history of the game and an absolutely perfect corporate citizen, was unceremoniously given his walking papers.

All Knucksie had done was pitch for the same franchise for 20 years, win more than 270 games for some truly terrible teams, and been a role model for young pitchers and position players alike.

Not enough.

Kicked to the curb.

Niekro accepted his walking papers, then went on to win 40 more major league games, including hitting the 16-win mark for the New York Yankees in consecutive seasons.

And yet, he was too old for the perennially pitching-poor Braves.

Go figure.

The Braves next stomped on my heart in the late summer of 1990.

Dale Murphy, two-time MVP. Gold Glove outfielder, and one of the truly nicest fellas ever to walk the earth, shipped to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Murph.

The Golden Boy.

The Atlanta Braves personified. The face of the franchise.

Gone.

For what amounted to pocket change.

Tom Glavine did not finish his career as a Brave. Nor did Greg Maddux or John Smoltz.

Only Chipper Jones broke the mold.

From the spring of 1995 to the autumn of 2012, Chipper was there.

A great on-field player.

A player afforded the dignity of starting as a Brave and retiring as a Brave.

But off the field, his life was often a very public mess.

Not Freddie.

Freddie brought it all.

Power, average, defense, leadership.

As Neil Diamond might say, "So good... so good... so good!"

And off the field?

Courteous.

Smiling.

Family man. Husband. Father.

Again, like Dale Murphy before him, the face of the franchise.

Mr. Atlanta Brave.

Days after the 2021 World Series ended in victory, Freeman became a free agent.

"Surely," we Braves fans told each other, "it's just a formality. He'll sign. He has to sign. No way the Braves will let him walk away."

He didn't.

They did.

And perhaps the worst part of this unfolding tragedy is that Freddie walked straight into a Dodger uniform.

The Dodgers. The arrogant, condescending, "We can spend more money than anyone else on the planet and there's nothing you can do about it," Dodgers.

Phooey!

Double phooey!

I will cheer for the Braves Thursday night.

I will pull for their new first baseman, Matt Olson.

My elbow will reflexively do the Tomahawk Chop.

But my baseball heart will still be broken.

Go get 'em, Freddie!

This old Braves fan hopes you win the MVP — again.

You deserve it.

'Cause you're the best!

