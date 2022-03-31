ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Free Shot Clinic For Dogs Scheduled For April 2 In Wimauma

By Local - Liz Shultz
 17 hours ago

WIMAUMA, FL. – Hillsborough County Pet Resources and the Hillsborough Animal Health Foundation have teamed up to offer a free shot clinic for dogs on Saturday, April 2, in Wimauma.

Hillsborough County residents will be able to get their dogs vaccinated, registered, and microchipped, all at no cost. Dogs must be at least 8 weeks old to receive the DA2PP vaccine and 3 months or older for the rabies vaccine. All dogs must be on leashes.

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to noon or until supplies last at the Wimauma Civic Center , 5705 Hillsborough St., Wimauma, FL 33598.

County ordinances require all dogs 4 months and older to be registered and up to date on their rabies vaccination.

The Pet Resource Center , 440 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, FL 33619 is the only open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning it accepts dogs and cats regardless of breed, size, or medical condition. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Visit the center or search o nline to view hundreds of adoptable animals. Appointments to adopt are strongly encouraged.

