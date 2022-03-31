Your Turn: Two views of religious tolerance, one page

In the March 24, 2022, edition of the St. Cloud Times, I first read Hudda Ibrahim’s Your Turn. ["Your Turn: What employers need to know about Ramadan"] I thought it was great, and had very helpful information about how others, especially employers, can accommodate the religious practices of Muslims during Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr.

Then I read Phyllis Van Buren’s column. I cringed a little at the claim that Christians are being persecuted. In my experience, most Christians’ idea of being persecuted is having others disagree with them.

My parents raised me in the Lutheran church. From a very young age, I was told all of the things that Van Buren wrote about Christianity, and I was told all of them were true. I thought it curious that Van Buren wrote “At the end, if God does not exist, I will have had a full life. But if God does exist, those who deny him in this life will lose eternity.” Is Van Buren concerned that by expressing doubt [“If God does not exist…”] she has “denied God”?

Though she cited no sources, everything Van Buren wrote appears to have come from various interpretations of the “Christian Bible.” I put the book in quotes because that “Bible” is a compilation of several “books” written at different times, and not all Christians agree on which books are in the Bible. For example, there are seven books in the Catholic Old Testament that are not recognized by Lutherans.

About 10 years after I married a Roman Catholic, I converted and became a Catholic, here in St. Cloud. And for over 20 years I tried to be a good Catholic. But I was bothered by how the Catholic Church treats women. It’s a patriarchal system — God is male, Jesus is male. And then I was uncomfortable with how the Catholic Church treats gay people. And then I was shocked and disgusted by how the Catholic Church treats the survivors of abuse from priests. I lapsed. Then I left.

After my children were grown, I found more time to read. I read Hitchens, I read Dawkins. I read "Good Without God" by Greg Epstein. Right now, I’m reading "God: An Anatomy," by Francesca Stavrakopoulou. It’s fascinating. People have been telling stories about what they believe about “God” for thousands of years. The various versions of the Christian Bible are full of such stories. But even the newest book of the New Testament is almost 2,000 years old, so these stories about “God” come from a time and a culture that, among other things, was misogynistic. People are free to believe these stories...or not.

I know great people who are Catholics, Lutherans and other Protestants, Jews and Muslims. To the extent that their “faith” helps them do good things and be kind to their neighbors, I encourage and support them. And the story that supposedly says that “those who deny [God] in this life will lose eternity”? I do not believe that story at all.

— Kevin S. Carpenter is a resident of St. Cloud. Submit a Your Turn of your own by emailing columns@stcloudtimes.com.