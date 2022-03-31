ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Your Turn: Two views of religious tolerance, one page

By Kevin Carpenter
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lY5Wz_0evEnTfi00

In the March 24, 2022, edition of the St. Cloud Times, I first read Hudda Ibrahim’s Your Turn. ["Your Turn: What employers need to know about Ramadan"] I thought it was great, and had very helpful information about how others, especially employers, can accommodate the religious practices of Muslims during Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr.

Then I read Phyllis Van Buren’s column. I cringed a little at the claim that Christians are being persecuted. In my experience, most Christians’ idea of being persecuted is having others disagree with them.

My parents raised me in the Lutheran church. From a very young age, I was told all of the things that Van Buren wrote about Christianity, and I was told all of them were true. I thought it curious that Van Buren wrote “At the end, if God does not exist, I will have had a full life. But if God does exist, those who deny him in this life will lose eternity.” Is Van Buren concerned that by expressing doubt [“If God does not exist…”] she has “denied God”?

Though she cited no sources, everything Van Buren wrote appears to have come from various interpretations of the “Christian Bible.” I put the book in quotes because that “Bible” is a compilation of several “books” written at different times, and not all Christians agree on which books are in the Bible. For example, there are seven books in the Catholic Old Testament that are not recognized by Lutherans.

About 10 years after I married a Roman Catholic, I converted and became a Catholic, here in St. Cloud. And for over 20 years I tried to be a good Catholic. But I was bothered by how the Catholic Church treats women. It’s a patriarchal system — God is male, Jesus is male. And then I was uncomfortable with how the Catholic Church treats gay people. And then I was shocked and disgusted by how the Catholic Church treats the survivors of abuse from priests. I lapsed. Then I left.

After my children were grown, I found more time to read. I read Hitchens, I read Dawkins. I read "Good Without God" by Greg Epstein. Right now, I’m reading "God: An Anatomy," by Francesca Stavrakopoulou. It’s fascinating. People have been telling stories about what they believe about “God” for thousands of years. The various versions of the Christian Bible are full of such stories. But even the newest book of the New Testament is almost 2,000 years old, so these stories about “God” come from a time and a culture that, among other things, was misogynistic. People are free to believe these stories...or not.

I know great people who are Catholics, Lutherans and other Protestants, Jews and Muslims. To the extent that their “faith” helps them do good things and be kind to their neighbors, I encourage and support them. And the story that supposedly says that “those who deny [God] in this life will lose eternity”? I do not believe that story at all.

— Kevin S. Carpenter is a resident of St. Cloud. Submit a Your Turn of your own by emailing columns@stcloudtimes.com.

Comments / 0

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

137K+

Views

Related
The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
RELIGION
Telegraph

Were Jesus’s female disciples cut out of the gospels?

It is one of the peculiarities of Catholicism that while women make up around two-thirds of congregations in churches I attend, they cannot be priests – and are sparsely represented among the lay leadership. Other branches of Christianity may have done rather better on this score, but, even then, in the gospels that are read aloud from the pulpit on a Sunday, the principal figures around Jesus are overwhelmingly male.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deseret News

New data sheds light on the religious lives of Black Catholics

Gloria Purvis was 12 when she went home from parochial school one afternoon and announced to her Baptist father and Methodist mother that she was converting to Catholicism. While sitting in the school’s chapel recently, she’d had a “mystical experience,” she told them, explaining that she’d felt her body engulfed in fire and flame but it didn’t hurt. At that moment, she knew that the eucharist “was alive and real,” said Purvis, who today hosts “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Lockhaven Express

Finding Faith: Some things are worth fighting for

The last several weeks the news has been almost completely dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have been moved by the stories of Ukrainian citizens from all walks of life taking up arms to defend their country. These stories illustrate an important biblical truth that some things are...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.13:3-4; quote by Marcus Aurelius

For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Citrus County Chronicle

Digging helps believe in the Bible

Remembering my sixth grade elementary class – the teacher spoke of archaeology – this sparked my sincere interest in becoming an archaeologist who is one who finds historical proof in the earth of actual events. Of course as time passed, I became interested instead in horses and "girl...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#The St Cloud Times#Muslims#Christians#Lutherans
KESQ

Passover Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Jewish holiday of Passover. The holiday will be celebrated from sundown on April 15 through April 23, 2022. Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s BC. The story is chronicled in the Old Testament book of Exodus. In the book, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb’s blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born. With the protective mark, the destruction would “pass over” the house.
RELIGION
WOWK

Pope releases Vatican reform, gives weight to fighting abuse

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis released his long-awaited reform program of the Holy See bureaucracy on Saturday that envisages greater decision-making roles for the laity and gives new institutional weight to efforts to fight clerical sex abuse. The 54-page text, titled “Praedicate Evanglium,” or “Proclaiming the Gospel,” replaces the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
The Robesonian

When times are bad, God is good

If you are a believer, I think that you will agree with me that one of the great gifts that God has given us is His Word, scripture. It is described by my tradition’s confession of faith as “a perfect treasure of divine instruction…and therefore is, and will remain to the end of the world, the true center of Christian union, and the supreme standard by which all human conduct, creeds, and religions opinions should be tried” (Baptist Faith and Message). While the whole thing is a gift from God, I know that my personal experience, and probably yours as well, is that certain aspects of scripture can bless you more or less at certain times.
FAIRMONT, NC
Deseret News

How to fix a broken world, according to this rabbi

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Even before Russia’s attack on Ukraine, I was struggling to be optimistic about the state of the world. It felt like no matter where I looked for news updates — Twitter, my inbox, Deseret’s homepage — I was met with bad news.
RELIGION
AFP

Pope visits Ukrainian children at Vatican hospital

Pope Francis on Saturday visited Ukrainian children who have fled the Russian invasion and are being cared for at the Vatican's paediatric hospital in Rome. A smiling Francis, 85, reached out to clasp the hands of children as he walked through a ward at the Bambino Gesu hospital in the capital, which is currently treating 19 Ukrainian children.
RELIGION
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy