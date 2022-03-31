TSA announces measures to implement gender-neutral screening at its checkpoints
WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced new standards for screening transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming airline passengers at TSA checkpoints to improve the screening experience for all passengers. Implementing enhanced screening technology: TSA improved the Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) units in airport checkpoints. Officials are working on...foxchattanooga.com
Comments / 0