Oregon State

Fees Increase At BLM Recreation Sites

mycentraloregon.com
 17 hours ago

Visitors to Bureau of Land Management recreation sites in northwest Oregon will see new and increased fees this season. The changes, the first in over ten years, will take effect at 22 sites across the region in April. The BLM keeps 100% of the fees to support local site operations, maintenance,...

www.mycentraloregon.com

The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
pewtrusts.org

Research Identifies Which Wyoming and South Dakota Forest Areas Should Be Priorities for Conservation

In Wyoming and South Dakota, national forests—ranging from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming to the Black Hills National Forest straddling the Wyoming/South Dakota border—provide a wide variety of benefits to people and wildlife. Together, these forests cover 4.6 million acres of public lands that provide habitat for hundreds of species, clean water for communities, and diverse recreational opportunities including hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The Bridger-Teton is also part of the southern extent of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth. The Black Hills, rising from the surrounding plains, are a crossroads for species from the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, and northern boreal and eastern forests. To help ensure science-based management of these unique national forests, The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned Conservation Science Partners to evaluate these landscapes and identify the most ecologically valuable yet unprotected areas within each forest. The reports for the Bridger-Teton and Black Hills are now available.
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Groups halt grazing in Elkhorn Mountains

Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council successfully halt grazing and sagebrush-juniper burning in the Elkhorn Mountains Wildlife Management Area A federal district court ruled in favor of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council in a lawsuit to force the Bureau of Land Management to conduct an adequate environmental […] The post Groups halt grazing in Elkhorn Mountains appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

12 of the Best Places to Camp in U.S. State Parks

You may dream of seeing the geysers of Yosemite or the overwhelming greatness of the Grand Canyon, but chances are you have a handful of little wonders in your own backyard. State parks like Goblin Valley in Utah hold their own against the neighboring Arches National Park (or Canyonlands, for that matter), while Maine's Baxter State Park is arguably just as wild as the well-known Acadia National Park (Baxter doesn't even have running water!). Plus, state parks tend to be less crowded and more affordable, two things that bode well for overnight guests.
UTAH STATE
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
KREM

Lawsuit filed over eastern Idaho gold mine

KILGORE, Idaho — Local conservation groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service over the agency's approval to expand mining in the Centennial Mountains. Canadian mining company Excellon Resources plans to build a gold mine in a 16,700-acre area of national forest north of Kilgore. The Idaho Conservation...
METAL MINING
ABC10

Sacramento is planning to increase stormwater fees | Need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special election in Sacramento ends Wednesday and could bring millions of dollars in resident-funded improvements to the city's century-old stormwater system. During a Feb. 1, meeting, the Sacramento City Council approved sending ballots from the storm drainage property fee measure to the homes of Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
eenews.net

Stone-Manning: BLM sage grouse changes, grazing rule coming soon

Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning told a ranching advocacy group today that the bureau will soon propose amendments to sweeping federal greater sage grouse plans covering millions of acres in an effort to save the bird. Stone-Manning, speaking at the Public Lands Council’s online annual legislative conference by...
AGRICULTURE

