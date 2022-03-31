ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-Canadian development bank backs tech start-up Manifest Climate

By Simon Jessop
Reuters
Reuters
 17 hours ago

* BDC Capital, Climate Innovation Capital lead round

* Cash to help fund expansion into Europe, Asia

* Comes as more regulators mandate climate disclosures (Adds detail, context, quote, bullet points)

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The Business Development Bank of Canada has co-led a C$30 million ($23.98 million) funding round for tech start-up Manifest Climate, which helps companies assess and report environmental risk.

Alongside the BDC Capital Women in Technology Venture Fund and Climate Innovation Capital, previous investors in Toronto-based Manifest including OMERS Ventures and Golden Ventures also took part in the Series A raise, the company said.

BDC is a state-backed Canadian lender that supports small and medium-sized businesses.

The raise is the second in a just over a year for Manifest Climate and will help the more than 60 person-strong firm expand into Europe and Asia, it said. Its current clients include Scotiabank, Manulife and Teck Resources.

Demand for more in-depth climate disclosures has increased in recent years as governments push companies to rein in their emissions and help meet a global goal to cap global warming.

A number of countries have begun to make such reporting mandatory, including Britain, which will require large companies to disclose against the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) framework from April 6.

In the United States, meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission last week proposed new rules that would require more than 8,000 U.S. companies to follow suit. In Canada, a disclosure law has also been proposed.

While a number of tech companies have sprung up to help companies measure their greenhouse gas emissions, Manifest Climate aims to help show companies what to do then as they look to change their strategy and report to other stakeholders.

“There are only so many companies that can hire consultants costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, but every single company needs the support,” Manifest Co-founder and Chief Executive Laura Zizzo told Reuters.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

Consider that earlier this month, one of the few “pure play” quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Why Bill Gates’ climate VC firm is focused on the tech we don’t have

Breakthrough Energy has emerged as one of the most prominent climate venture capital and policy shops in the U.S. That’s perhaps unsurprising given it’s the brainchild of Bill Gates, a guy you’ve probably heard of. Gates himself put a lot of the thinking behind Breakthrough Energy in...
SCIENCE
Grist

Banks promised climate action. Where is it?

A flurry of climate pledges from financial institutions in recent years has not been followed by meaningful action, according to a report from the corporate accountability nonprofit InfluenceMap published on Friday. Of the 30 largest financial institutions in the world, none has instituted fossil fuel finance policies that are in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Start Up#Bdc Capital#Omers Ventures#Golden Ventures#Canadian#Manulife#Teck Resources
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC New York

Honeywell and Trane Back Start-Up Making Low-Carbon Alternative to Concrete

The creation of concrete emits 2 billion tons of carbon annually. Canada-based Nexii has created a new wall system that the company claims is not only climate safe, but climate resilient. Backers include Honeywell and Trane, Lotus Capital and Beedie capital. Total funding so far: $180 million. Real estate is...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC New York

Google-Backed Start-Up Launches Free Carbon Emissions Tracker

The carbon calculator is designed to provide small- to medium-sized businesses with a "baseline" from which they can take action after they put some data into a form. Around a dozen fellows from Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, helped to build the free carbon calculator, with software engineers, UX designers, and product managers all supporting Normative on a full-time, pro bono basis for six months.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
FOXBusiness

BlackRock's Larry Fink says Ukraine war 'put an end' to globalization

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine marks the end of globalization, as countries, companies and individuals reassess how dependent they want to be on others. The Wall Street titan, whose firm is the largest asset manager in the world handling more than $10 trillion, says he...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Canadian Imperial Bank: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM). The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.61 per share. On Friday, Canadian Imperial Bank will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.61 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
BBC

Scottish digital tech firm acquired in £175m deal

Scottish digital technology services firm Incremental Group has been acquired by Spanish-owned Telefonica Tech in a deal worth up to £175m. The Glasgow-based company operates in the data analytics market and is a Microsoft partner. Telefonica Tech said the acquisition strengthened its capabilities and presence in IT services in...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Walmart Plans To Hire 5,000+ Tech Workers This Year, Picks New Locations

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to establish new tech hubs in Toronto, Ontario, and Atlanta, Georgia. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally in 2022. Walmart Global Tech grew by 26% to 20,000 associates in the last fiscal year. The initial...
ATLANTA, GA
pymnts.com

Digital-First Banking

Banks Turn to Tech to Keep the Human Touch in SMB Digital Banking. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) want cutting-edge digital banking services to help them attract — and interact — with global customers, yet still with personalized financial offers that cater to their business. In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, Canvas Credit Union’s Frank Robinson explains why offering hybrid approaches such as Interactive Teller Machines removes complexity and allows SMBs to focus on what they do best.
SMALL BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy