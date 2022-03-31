Update: I-80 pileup deaths increase to 6

Raleigh, N.C. — At least 12 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 440 near Wade Avenue during the Friday morning commute. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was at the scene at 7:30 a.m. and counted at least 12 cars involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes. One of the cars went into center divider.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO