Update: I-80 pileup deaths increase to 6

A pedestrian was killed late Monday night after being run over on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. near milepost 8.37, just east of Evanston. The patrol says 30-year-old Texas resident Cheyenne Thacker was lying in the middle of the interstate when she...
Nevada State Police troopers this week chased and arrested a man accused of armed carjacking and kidnapping on Interstate 80 near the Trinity exit. Davon Robinson-Bowls, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri faces 11 criminal counts. Troopers were informed of the kidnapping by Rocklin, California, Police who said the stolen Nissan...
The California Highway Patrol said a wrong way driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge Sunday caused a three-car crash that left two people dead. The wrong way vehicle, a Honda SUV, crashed head-on into an eastbound Tesla Model 3 just west of Pomona...
A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday morning, officials have said. The domestic flight was due to fly from the Chinese city of Kunming to Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, but the plane crashed in the mountains of Guangxi before it could reach its destination.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released preliminary details into last week’s massive, deadly pileup on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County. Three online reports show there were three crash scenes involving a total of 33 vehicles near Charleston at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 17.
Raleigh, N.C. — At least 12 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 440 near Wade Avenue during the Friday morning commute. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was at the scene at 7:30 a.m. and counted at least 12 cars involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes. One of the cars went into center divider.
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A driver has been charged after a five-car crash that involved a hearse. Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near exit 87 at around 9 a.m. on Saturday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) According...
AUBURN, Calif. — Update:. Caltrans said all lanes of I-80 have been reopened following a propane truck crash in Placer County. Interstate 80 was temporarily closed in both directions after a propane truck was involved in a solo crash on westbound I-80 at Heather Glen in Placer County. A...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advises motorists of a lane restriction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 East in Luzerne County between Exit 260A (I-81 South) to Exit 260B (I-81 North) for boring extraction. Motorists can check...
Passengers on a flight headed from Alabama to Colorado were taken for a surprise detour on Sunday, March 13, after a passenger’s behavior forced a pilot to land the plane after only two hours in the air, police said. Flight 5303 left Huntsville, Alabama, on time Sunday morning and...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the date has been changed for a lane restriction on Interstate 80 East in Luzerne County. Motorists are advised the lane restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on I-80...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The missing woman that the San Francisco Police Department has been trying to locate has been identified as the woman who was killed in a crash near the Carquinez Bridge on the morning of Sunday, March 20. Madyson James, 29, of Emeryville was reported missing from the 1900 block of Union […]
Information from an alert passerby led to the arrest of four men and a teenager allegedly trying to hide guns following a traffic accident in Mercer County. State Police were told that men involved in a single-car crash along Interstate 80 in Wolf Creek Township on Thursday appeared to make several trips from the crash scene to a nearby wooded area.
April 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police officer was fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting that erupted while they were responding to a domestic disturbance situation in the city of Lebanon, authorities and officials said. During a brief press conference, Sherry Capello, the mayor of Lebanon,...
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says all westbound lanes on Highway 11 near Read rd. were closed for an hour early Friday morning after a crash. The crash happened just after 1 a.m.. Rock County dispatch confirmed there were injuries reported, but did not say if anyone was brought to the hospital. No information on parties involved...
Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
