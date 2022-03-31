ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

HPD investigating after pellet gun used to break window at business

By News Staff
whopam.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkinsville police are investigating after a pellet gun was used to damage a business on South...

whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Man arrested after breaking a Bangor store window, stealing firearm

BANGOR(WGME)—A man was arrested after breaking the window to a business and stealing multiple items, one of the items being a firearm in Bangor. According to Police, they responded to a burglary in process report at 145 State Street in Bangor Thursday morning around 6:40 am. A witness had seen the suspect break a window of the business and steal multiple items.
BANGOR, ME
WTOP

Arlington police investigate drive-by paintballs, pellet shootings

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are conducting a criminal investigation into four separate paintball and pellet drive-by shootings in less than a week. The most recent attack happened Monday around 5 p.m. on Washington Boulevard at N. Highland Street. A person was struck by pellets fired from a gray or light-blue small SUV.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky police officer arrested on rape charge

A Kentucky police officer has been arrested in a rape investigation. Kentucky State Police said they arrested Transylvania officer Dustin Watkins, 31, Wednesday morning in Lexington. Watkins’ arrest stems from a 2020 investigation while he served as a McCreary County sheriff’s deputy, according to police. A McCreary County...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

19-year-old found dead in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night. According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Man identified in fatal crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO. HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the roadway and a truck was off in […]
HENDERSON, KY
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRN

Nashville shooting suspect considered to be ‘danger to the community’ captured in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect in a shooting in Nashville over the weekend was captured in Kentucky Wednesday morning. Metro police reported 20-year-old Isaiah Kamaree Burr shot and critically injured 20-year-old Chayna Sherill on Dickerson Pike around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Sherill was found lying outside the driver’s seat of a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz after the car reportedly crashed into the Bank of America building in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy