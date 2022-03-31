ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Russia's Yandex winds down e-grocery in Paris, hints at London exit

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13W7aP_0evElP4O00

(Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex is gradually winding down the Paris operations of its e-grocery service Yango Deli, a spokesperson said on Thursday, citing poor performance and hinting that an exit from the London market could follow.

The service, which aims to deliver grocery orders within 15 minutes using darkstores - dedicated warehouses that cater only to online clients - also operates in Israel and under a different brand in its primary market of Russia.

“Yango Deli is gradually suspending its ultra-fast grocery delivery operations in Paris,” a Yango Deli spokesperson said. “This was a pilot project with a small number of darkstores, and it has underperformed our internal targets.”

The spokesperson also said its London unit was the subject of interest from other parties.

“The ultrafast delivery market in London is highly competitive and we see a considerable amount of interest in our business there, including from peers,” the spokesperson said, adding that they couldn’t give further details.

A source familiar with the matter said discussions about closing the Paris operation, which launched last summer, have been underway since early February, with the decision focused on performance.

In London, where the service began in autumn last year, the source said Yango Deli was looking at several scenarios, one of which is a possible sale, for preserving what the team has achieved.

The company operates five dark stores in London, with around 2,500 SKUs (stock keeping units). Customer retention is as high as 40%, which Yango Deli said is around 1.5 higher than the market average, according to its own estimates.

The London unit is operated locally by Deli International Limited, a UK company.

YANDEX WOES

Nasdaq-listed and registered in the Netherlands, Yandex and its subsidiaries have so far avoided Western sanctions that have crippled Russia’s access to global financial systems and supply chains.

Former Deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan quit after the European Union imposed individual sanctions on him, something Yandex said it had been shocked and surprised to learn.

The EU has criticised Yandex for warning Russian users looking for news about Ukraine on its search engine of unreliable information on the internet.

Meanwhile, the company has flagged that it lacks funds to cover a potential convertible bond redemption due to a trading suspension of its Nasdaq-listed shares, while earlier in March a data leak exposed personal user data on its food delivery app, Yandex.Eda.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#European Union#Food Drink#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy