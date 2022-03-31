ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Soil, MI

Music festival to return to Free Soil

By Compiled by Arielle Breen
Cover picture for the articleFREE SOIL — The third annual Forest Trail Music Festival is scheduled to take place on Aug. 26-28 and the list of performing artists is set. The three-day festival is located at...

