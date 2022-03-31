ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Arians is doing the right thing. Will it work? Plus, USMNT is officially back in the World Cup

By Zachary Pereles
CBS Sports
 17 hours ago

This is the article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM morning newsletter. To sign up and get this in your inbox, fill out the information below. Good morning to everyone but especially to... THE UNITED STATES MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM. There has never been a better 2-0 loss in...

stpetecatalyst.com

Why did Arians step down as Bucs’ coach?

March 31, 2022 - In an unpredicted move Wednesday night, Super Bowl-winning head coach Bruce Arians announced he is retiring from coaching and taking a position in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ front office. Arians told NBC Sports’ Peter King he was “probably retiring next year, in February, anyway” and wanted to control the narrative. Arians added that he thought about quitting after last season, but he did not want to see his coaching staff fired following his departure. “I’d rather see Todd (Bowles) in a position to be successful and not have to take some crappy job,” he said. Following that announcement, the Bucs reportedly voided the remaining three years in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ contract and signed him to a new five-year deal to assume the head coach position. Arians, 69, will remain with the team as a senior football consultant. Arians is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year and compiled an 80-48-1 record through eight seasons as a head coach - five with the Arizona Cardinals and three with Tampa Bay.
NFL
Fox News

Bruce Arians stepping down as Buccaneers head coach, taking front office position

Bruce Arians is stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take a front office position with the team. The move comes less than 14 months after Arians, 69, led the Buccaneers to a victory in Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers on Wednesday said his new role would be "senior football consultant, advising GM Jason Licht."
NFL

