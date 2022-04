SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Shaheen Holloway is arguably the biggest name in college basketball right now. He's just a few days removed from leading the Cinderella Saint Peter's Peacocks to the Elite Eight at the NCAA tournament. Thursday, he was introduced as the new head coach at Seton Hall University, his alma mater. As CBS2's Otis Livingston reports, you can go home again. The NCAA tournament magic carpet ride brings the former Seton Hall point guard and Pirate assistant coach back to his old stomping grounds, where he's already in the hall of fame as a player. He's determined to bring some of that Peacock magic to South...

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO