RAPID CITY — The Spearfish Spartans and the Sturgis Brown Scoopers competed Saturday at the Rapid City Developmental track meet, in Sioux Park. “It actually has been a pretty good day, a little cool and a little wind, but the kids are performing pretty well,” said Aaron Nida, Spearfish head coach. “We just had all of our pole vaulters set personal records (PR), all of the girls in shot also had new PR’s, and the boys threw well, and our runners are doing some nice things, so I am really excited and happy with where we are at and how things are going right now.”

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO