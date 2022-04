As it turns out, a tiger can change its stripes. Auburn learned as much Thursday, when it picked up a commitment from former LSU commit Yohan Traore, a five-star big man rated as the No. 15 player in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Traore, who decommitted from LSU earlier this month, announced his decision to come to the Plains on his social media platforms.

