The champs are back, and they mean business. Senior Katelyne Druyvestein, an all-state selection and league MVP last season, returned to the mound at Larry Smith Field for a doubleheader Saturday and pitched eight innings of no-hit ball to lead the Lady Pirates (2-0) to a 10-0 win over Plains-Hot Springs and an 8-2 victory over Butte Central. She recorded 18 strikeouts.

POLSON, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO